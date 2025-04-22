Nostale is an anime-like MMORPG. The player is an adventurer who has to end the war with the race of Kovolts. The player starts with a basic class, which may be enhanced with more specializations during the character’s grow. Basically, we have three classes with different skills. After reaching a certain level, there is a possibility to extend it by special classes. The character creation itself has a limited amount of choices, however in the case of special classes (additionally connected with a card system) we may have much to consider. The tutorial is made in a way that each user could be properly prepared for the game. The player does not have to stare for hours at the monitor or to run around wondering how to complete the mission. The missions for themselves, even from the very beginning are numerous to introduce the player to the further parts of the game. However, at a certain point this idyll ends and Nostale begins to gain momentum. The number of side quests is then reduced, but is still worth to complete them in order to contribute to the character’s progression. In this fabulous, full of smiling faces world, we’ll be accompanied by animals. Fed with an adequate food, they will take care of our loot, which they will bring directly into the player’s backpack. Further, we may get a company of an other human or a Kovolt, helping us even in the fights. As for the fight, there are three modes: 1 vs 1, guilds vs guild and angels vs demons. All of them done in real-time in a hack’n’slash style. Besides the combat, Nostale brings to us many events and gaining experience is also possible through a marriage. The young couple can teleport themselves to each other, which is a huge convenience. Obviously, the “for life” rule has no reason to exist in the world of computer games, so there is a possibility of divorce if the happy conjugal life turn into a real torment. The graphics, although designed for the manga and anime fans, has nothing to complain about. The game gives us lots of diversified locations designed in the way that they look like different climatic zones. Due to this fact it’s rather difficult to be bored. The combat effects are greatly polished, thereby the gameplay is a real treat to the eye.