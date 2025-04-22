Rain

Rain

Information

Life is Feudal is a new sandbox MMORPG created by Bitbox studio. Unlike in many other MMORPG, there are no fantasy or supernatural elements, but the whole game focuses on fictional medieval times. The action takes place in a huge area rich of resources and dangers. As a player, you'll have one main goal - you'll have to survive, eat or be eaten by the wildlife.

Shape the world you step on, build new structures such as castles or villages and craft new items. Meet other players and create guilds and kingdoms, lead spectacular sieges and battles with your own army! Fight your enemies in extremely demanding, but even more satisfying duels and battles. Explore this world with diverse climate zones, vast forests and large plains. 

Life is Feudal wants to be realistic, but it's still a game - a fictional world created by the developers, which represents the best it can the medieval realities. It truly is a breath of fresh air among all those repetitive fantasy worlds full of magic, different races and peculiarities. You have to check it yourself! Join the feudal life and climb the ladder to your rulership!﻿

