Armored Warfare

Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem8
aurelien dracos
aurelien dracos
Gem235
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem140
BattaL
BattaL
Gem455
milinmohame2
milinmohame2
Gem46
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem8
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem24
Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Rain

Gem20

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Armored Warfare

Armored Warfare

Armored Warfare

Information

Remember! To receive your Soul Gems you need to create a new account in the game!


Armored Warfare is a MMO war game, where you conduct a battle with diverse armored fighting vehicles. The players develop their equipment to rise to the top of the ranking to become the best.


This game was produced by the studio Obsidian Entertainment, that has already created some well-known titles like: Neverwinter Nights, Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: Stick of Truth or Pillars of Eternity. This time, they decided to create a game, that not only would be a fresh approach to the world of tanks. Thanks to the amazing graphics with the CryEngine 3 (known from the Crysis series), they will be able to attract way more players than they would have ever expected!

Developers tried to create an atmospheric PvP and also modify the standard tasks, introducing various quests that can be played by the five-person team. Moreover, sometimes in PvP you may encounter the mode “Confrontation” (Meetings), in which there is just one point of the battle on the map that ensures that the fight will be bloody and shall finish with a total destruction of one team.

Forget about complicated combinations and long acquisition of the rules. The beginner will learn all the basic rules just in a few minutes, and the veteran will easily be able to make sophisticated strategies. It doesn't matter if you are an expert or whether you just start your adventure with Armored Warfare, the game will be always fascinating!

Recent Forum Posts

How to register right?

11 replies

Last reply: Sep 15, 2020

This game...

1 replies

Last reply: Aug 9, 2020

Armored warfare, war thunder or world of tanks???

3 replies

Last reply: May 2, 2020

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy