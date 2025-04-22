Remember! To receive your Soul Gems you need to create a new account in the game!





Armored Warfare is a MMO war game, where you conduct a battle with diverse armored fighting vehicles. The players develop their equipment to rise to the top of the ranking to become the best.





This game was produced by the studio Obsidian Entertainment, that has already created some well-known titles like: Neverwinter Nights, Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: Stick of Truth or Pillars of Eternity. This time, they decided to create a game, that not only would be a fresh approach to the world of tanks. Thanks to the amazing graphics with the CryEngine 3 (known from the Crysis series), they will be able to attract way more players than they would have ever expected!

Developers tried to create an atmospheric PvP and also modify the standard tasks, introducing various quests that can be played by the five-person team. Moreover, sometimes in PvP you may encounter the mode “Confrontation” (Meetings), in which there is just one point of the battle on the map that ensures that the fight will be bloody and shall finish with a total destruction of one team.

Forget about complicated combinations and long acquisition of the rules. The beginner will learn all the basic rules just in a few minutes, and the veteran will easily be able to make sophisticated strategies. It doesn't matter if you are an expert or whether you just start your adventure with Armored Warfare, the game will be always fascinating!