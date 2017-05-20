dem.pferd.heisst.horst
unranked rank iconGabriel: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel: Hello
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: vvg
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: alguien que me de 5 reales?
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: plsss
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem17 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: EZ emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkacper.augustyn88: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Hola causas
unranked rank iconZandrex: hola causa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: hola
unranked rank iconEsteban: ..
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconjuan sosa: como les ba
unranked rank iconjuan sosa: hola
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconMatías Humpiri Gonzales: asdsadada
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlurepartygofest: ya
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: hii
Lee Sin Montage + Bonus!

FxMatthew avatar

FxMatthew

May 20, 2017 at 04:50 AM

Witam zapraszam do mojego małego montażu ;) Łapka mile widziana. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZePXam7x9c
KrisQu avatar

KrisQu

May 20, 2017 at 11:06 PM

sztoos film polecam
FxMatthew avatar

FxMatthew

May 21, 2017 at 04:12 AM

:sunglasses:
Wafel000 avatar

Wafel000

May 21, 2017 at 04:13 PM

Nawet nawet :)
Mefius avatar

Mefius

May 21, 2017 at 04:59 PM

Dooobre :D

konradx30 avatar

konradx30

May 21, 2017 at 05:30 PM

Super :D.
Olusss avatar

Olusss

June 1, 2017 at 09:52 PM

Fajne!

Olusss avatar

Olusss

June 1, 2017 at 09:53 PM

Tylko szkoda że takie krótkie :/
Rudy10214 avatar

Rudy10214

June 5, 2017 at 10:20 PM

Spoko film
esaa avatar

esaa

June 18, 2017 at 02:24 PM

krókie

Lee Sin Montage + Bonus! - League of Legends Forum on Gamehag