Który pet lepszy ???

z tego co wiem to puszek jest najlepszy

maciej_michalowski

jak grasz czyste pvm to na poczatek nie opłaca sie inwetwować jakoś tak bardzo w chowańca lepiej kupić tego podstawowego krzaka dobrze się spradza do rużnych czaso lub przytrzymać garstke mobów żebyś mugł je zabić i wyfarmić łatwiej/lepiej lut z nich i zainwetować w eq/karty a dopiero jak to masz pomyśl o lepszym zwierzaku sam zwierzak nic ci nie da na dobrą sprawe jak nie masz eq i kart odpowiednich na glaceron lub arene ale raczej tam bym ci nie radził z petem szędać