Back to Nostale

Który pet lepszy ???

Bartenik avatar

Bartenik

April 29, 2017 at 05:55 PM

Namyślam się nad kupnem jakiegoś dobrego peta i nie wiem czy lepszy jest puszek kłębuszek, czy fibi ziąbek ???
DaaSaa avatar

DaaSaa

May 6, 2017 at 12:14 PM

tylko krzakogon!
Lesioooo avatar

Lesioooo

May 9, 2017 at 08:49 PM

fibik lub puszek
MihuKihu avatar

MihuKihu

May 14, 2017 at 12:45 AM

Fibi ziąbek jest dobra na łucznika a puszek jest dobry na maga i woja. Wybór peta zależy dużo od buffów które pet nam oferuje.
Sneakyy avatar

Sneakyy

May 18, 2017 at 09:56 PM

Zależy na jaką klase postaci. Fibi dla maga, Puszek dla łucznika i wojownika
cptbenny avatar

cptbenny

May 20, 2017 at 11:43 PM

z tego co wiem to puszek jest najlepszy
maciej_michalowski avatar

maciej_michalowski

May 28, 2017 at 09:50 PM

jak grasz czyste pvm to na poczatek nie opłaca sie inwetwować jakoś tak bardzo w chowańca lepiej kupić tego podstawowego krzaka dobrze się spradza do rużnych czaso lub przytrzymać garstke mobów żebyś mugł je zabić i wyfarmić łatwiej/lepiej lut z nich i zainwetować w eq/karty a dopiero jak to masz pomyśl o lepszym zwierzaku sam zwierzak nic ci nie da na dobrą sprawe jak nie masz eq i kart odpowiednich na glaceron lub arene ale raczej tam bym ci nie radził z petem szędać
Fame000 avatar

Fame000

July 10, 2017 at 11:26 PM

To zależy od tego kim grasz i jak grasz. Dla woja lepszy puszek a dla luka fibi, dla maga zalezy jak grasz
Tyrktor avatar

Tyrktor

August 1, 2017 at 08:39 PM

Kot jest naprawdę dobry kup go polecam go sam używam
Tatsunio avatar

Tatsunio

September 1, 2017 at 09:07 PM

No cóż...Ja bym sobie wziął na maga puszka, ale Fibi jest dla niego lepsza bo buffy daje. Dla łuka i woja nie wiem bo nie grałem aż tak dużo nimi. (Magiem też nie ale cusz :P)
MoniaM96 avatar

MoniaM96

October 7, 2017 at 11:40 PM

najlepiej inwestować w krzakogony

Kaymon avatar

Kaymon

November 16, 2017 at 04:35 AM

Fibi ziąbek polecam
DoDoSeK avatar

DoDoSeK

February 2, 2018 at 04:52 AM

Puszek jest na glace
Yuzkee avatar

Yuzkee

June 4, 2018 at 11:46 PM

Zależy na jaką klase postaci. Fibi dla maga, Puszek dla łucznika i wojownika
Bonio97 avatar

Bonio97

June 17, 2018 at 03:12 PM

Fibi tylko pod lod lepszy bo dipsy(ttzn buff)robi a tak to lepiej puszek moim zdaniem
DeoRIP avatar

DeoRIP

May 14, 2019 at 01:11 PM

Zółw do expienia na fasolach
mariolove avatar

mariolove

August 4, 2019 at 03:26 AM

dla mie puszek lepszy
