Rozbudowa drużyny 100 %

yoxete4411
yoxete4411
Gem38
kalavatisharma02
kalavatisharma02
Gem8
zastava522
zastava522
Gem525
skrt
skrt
Gem20
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem252
michailkukushka
michailkukushka
Gem28
carbonsara57
carbonsara57
Gem2
carbonsara57
carbonsara57
Gem1,352
Matoto Langi
Matoto Langi
Gem75
Jackman Skin
Jackman Skin
Gem6,000
dwexnolen
dwexnolen
Gem350
henglark11
henglark11
Gem350
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem20
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem393
Atia
Atia
Gem1,334
MAHENDRA KUMAR GUPTA Gupta
MAHENDRA KUMAR GUPTA Gupta
Gem8
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem393
Rain

Gem13

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem107 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: chill out bro
unranked rank iconIstván Molnár: hi
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ik
unranked rank iconКирилл: xf
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: sex
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: sss
unranked rank iconSimm: Or payouts instant on here
unranked rank iconblonwon: ciao
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem20 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconpkrnc: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: PAY ME OUT YOU FUCKING BNASTARDS
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: 22.4.2025, 17:20:20RustClashpending$
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hi
unranked rank iconASIFA MANZOOR: hi
unranked rank iconjohn ben: hi
unranked rank icon郭嘉: hi
unranked rank iconjaimy kasoco: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: er
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconblonwon: ciao a tutti
novice rank iconhanfred: surveys usually pay instantly, I only had it once that it took a day
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem48 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: Does anyone know how long it takes to pay the survey reward
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: hallo
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

Back to Hero Zero

Rozbudowa drużyny 100 %

noka090 avatar

noka090

December 26, 2016 at 01:19 PM

Jeśli chcesz założyć własną drużynę i szybko ją rozwinąć na 100 procent moja rada jest taka : przy zdobyciu 10 levela własnego gracza możesz wtedy zakupić pakiet startowy ( oponki ) i dopiero możesz wpłacić oponki do drużyny wiadomo że jak znowu chcesz zakupić oponki już nie przysługuje ci pakiet startowy więc zakładasz ponownie nowe konto osiągasz znowu level 10 i znowu zakupujesz pakiet startowy więc w ten sposób za każde nowe konto i za zakup pakietu startowego otrzymujesz po kilkadziesiąt oponek więcej niż byś je zakupił w normalny sposób już bez możliwości zakupu pakietu startowego i pamiętajcie że konta zakładane nowe trzeba kasować bo jest zabronione mieć multikonta więc zostawiasz jedno konto jako przywódca
kamil05994 avatar

kamil05994

December 26, 2016 at 04:40 PM

dzieki
harcoluin avatar

harcoluin

December 26, 2016 at 05:06 PM

tak robiło się od zawsze ;)
polecam
pandap avatar

pandap

December 31, 2016 at 02:21 AM

Bardzo dziękuję za informację o ciekawym rozwinieciu
bikelukasz2002 avatar

bikelukasz2002

December 31, 2016 at 02:26 AM

dzieki za info
Hub1 avatar

Hub1

January 27, 2017 at 04:02 PM

No Każdy to chyba wie :p
noka090 avatar

noka090

January 28, 2017 at 10:33 AM

kimś skoczkiem bezjaj
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming ExperienceBloxdom.com Review 2025 - Earn Crypto with Case Battles & BananaBuxDragon Age Veilguard - Guarding the Fantasy Realm of ThedasCall of Duty Black Ops 6 - Go rogue with the newest CoDView More

Forums

RobloxGeneral DiscussionsFortniteCounter-Strike: Global OffensiveView More

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Rozbudowa drużyny 100 % - Hero Zero Forum on Gamehag