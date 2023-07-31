War Thunder Mobile Review: The Good, The Bad

42
0/160
Bae_Bear021
July 31, 2023 at 12:16 AM
Ok, that's all I could think I've been writing for more that 2 hours bruh, btw if your phone is good unlike mine you might be able to connect to your pc and play with basically pc mouse controls thanks to tc games, it makes grinding way more bearable but I've gotten pretty decent with touch controls.
The optimization, I'm amazed it works at all on my shitty phone (Poco M3) though at 30 fps minimum settings and with fps drops to 20 when there's smoke and worse fucking falling trees on sight (when they aren't down they are 2D textures but if they get taken down they become full 3D with more polygons than the tanks and really reduces fps)
Gameplay is good, the aiming is exactly the same with drop and aim indicator, you have adjustable zoom from no zoom to max zoom and at max the camera will actually zoom as much as the enemy tank size no matter the distance also you have optional tracking that will perfectly follow an enemy tank moving and all the tanks have this same sight, the driving is as you would expect (the driver seems less stupid even, at least on reverse gears) with an optional visual arrows to help you know where the tank is gonna go, you have death cams, enemy hit cams, you have all the shells that are available on WT (though you can only have 2 types), machine guns work too etc
Free smoke even when stock
Free arty no matter what type of tank you have
No repair cost on vehicles when you die, or shell cost, no more losing SL bs by playing
Some war thunder premiums are tech tree here like T14, Black prince, M26E1
You can get 10 GE by watching ads every 2 hours, with 100-130ge you can get 5 squad levels (it gives you a whole tank without grinding) or with 100ge a day of premium which gives 1.5 times rp and SL
Stock tank crew gets 1 fpe and 1 repair per tank spawn instead of 0 and 0 like in normal WT, you can get up to 4 fpe and 6 repair per tank
No crew lock if you leave, you can leave uptiers if you want
This game has bots when there aren't enough players (happens a lot in tier 5) and it makes grinding easy
The daily login reward bonus IS ACTUALLY GOOD, the normal one gives you either 15k sl or 1 backup, the big rewards gave me 150GE or 1 day of premium (worth 100ge), the best part is that if you watch an ad you can get the daily reward again so thanks to this I actually got 2 days of premium, if you watch enough ads you can get premium platoon tanks (eg 47 ads for T-34E, T-34 1st gvtbr, kv-2 1940, or 57 for Dicker max, Panzer 3 M, and panzer IV J or 377 for KV-220 which I'm gonna get since I'm never gonna get it on normal WT, already at 1400GE of ads)
When grinding you don't need to stick to a nation, what you can buy is limited by the player level so instead of researching a specific tank with the same nation here you just play whatever you like
You can get perfect (ace) war thunder crews without GE and pretty easily by just playing the platoon, when you reach level 25 on the platoon you have it (I already have it on my Tiger 2H/Jagdtiger/Panther F crew)
Currently they are giving some free platoons/tanks (0 sl cost) when you level up, usually it is the less fun choice (br*tish or fr*nch) but pretty nice still since it's free you can select it and then buy with sl the fun tank platoon (tiger h1)
When you level up they give you 50 GE, a bunch of backups (37 iirc) and consumables
Less annoying map objects, barely any fences
Downtiers are really fun with a good heavy tank, eg you can face with a tier 4 Tiger 2P or T26E5 jumbo pershing these tier 3 Tigers H1,hetzer, vk 3002m, T-34-85, IS-1, SU-152, M4A1 76, M6A1, ebr 1951, arl-44, m4a1 fl10, comet, challenger, churchill VII
Let's get the thing most people are concerned over with:
The parts and fpe consumables, currently you can watch every 2 hours an ad to get 20 parts uses and 20 fpes (currently at 3256 parts and 3345 fpe, I'm stocking up just in case lol), luckily I've found out that you don't really use that many repairs or fpe per game, it's pretty rare that you will use more than 2 repairs and 1 fpe per game since the games are pretty short usually and if you die you won't use any repair or fps, currently most tanks use only 1 consumable per repair but in tier V the american platoon does use 2 consumable per repair/fpe use, in the future gaijin could increase these even more to make high tier unplayable by making a repair 5 consumables for example, you can also buy these consumables with silver lions, 100 parts or fpe cost 15k sl which is about 15 kill game on premium account normal platoon tiger 2H but for now I haven't bought a single one, only ads
SL gain is currently bad, luckily it's mostly only used to buy tanks and you can (and should) skip the worse tanks in favor of getting/saving up for the best tanks, currently a 15 kill win game with tiger 2H gives you with premium 15k sl or 10-11k sl without premium, every 2 hours you can watch an ad to get 3k sl btw
The rewards are heavily based on the amount of kills and wherever you win or not, you barely get anything with assists, there's no scouting option either so light tanks kind of suck, you don't get more stuff the longer the match is like in normal war thunder so the quicker it ends with high kill count the better
The maps and how few of them, oh god they are all city super flat maps like abandoned factory, an edited poland (there aren't these 2 long hall ways where you see the enemy entering the town anymore, it's blocked by the church) and edited stalingrad which again is super flat, as a american tank hulldown enjoyer these maps barely have any spots to hide your hull and hull down so I had to go mainly germany and some soviet
Spawn points,here you have 3 spawns instead of 2 on normal gamemode of 3 caps, the problem is that these spawns are very close to the cap points, the enemy can be back to the cap really quickly and some of the spawns are so awful that you can literally see them spawn from the cap point
Some up tiers can suck and you can have up to 1.3 br spread : so this game has completely ditched the BR system for a Tier System, how does this work? well basically two adjacent tiers can face each other so 1 can face 2, 2 can face either 1 or 3, 3 can face 2 or 4 etc luckily the platoon are 3 selected by gaijin vehicles so you can't just have 3 same br tanks, usually there's a higher br tank and 2 worse brs one, like for example 5.3 tiger h1, 5.0 vk3002m and 4.7 hetzer, or 7.0 tiger 2h, 7.3 jagdtiger and 6.3 panther F, 5.3 M4A3 76, 6.0 m41, 6.7 T26E5 etc
If you leave the game early it will count as an lost match even if you win so if you used all your 3 respawns you can't leave the game if you want the full reward so you will have to spectate, if you know your team is gonna lose you can leave early
If all that remain are bots it's a pain because you have to wait for the enemy to kill them
Some level 0 platoons are really unplayable because:
Stock shell grinding is still here (imagine tiger h1 with 110mm pen HEAT shell as stock until platoon level 3 or T-34s with solid shot, YEAH that was a thing, luckily they removed it)
How unlocking tanks in the platoon works, at platoon level 0 you have 1 tank, if it's a good tank you are good, but if it's a bad tank you are fucked for a while until you reach level 5 and unlock the second tank and level 10 for the third and level 15 for the usually antiair, with one tank leaving early really sucks, when you get the second and then third tank you will notice a sudden extreme level of getting xp for the crew all the sudden
Antiair is unplayable against planes afaik
You can't free look without turning the turret which is annoying with both fast turrets (showing an enemy your side turret eg tiger 2H) and slow turrets (moving the turret into an undesirable position eg Panther D)
Currently missing all the war thunder ways to check the armour and shells on the hangar or test drives, currently I wouldn't recommend this to anyone that doesn't have war thunder already because of this
