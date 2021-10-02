dem.pferd.heisst.horst
сколько ножей и пистол у вас мм2?(которые вы купили)

Ymik0o avatar

Ymik0o

October 2, 2021 at 01:00 PM

2 ножа из коробок
dimon55513ghh avatar

dimon55513ghh

October 3, 2021 at 12:58 AM

не много ножей 2 и пистолетов тоже 2 не считая стандартые скины
sans2009100sans avatar

sans2009100sans

October 11, 2021 at 05:44 PM

1 нож и 3 пистолета
10@2 avatar

10@2

October 11, 2021 at 06:45 PM

ничего из перечисленных
10@2 avatar

10@2

October 11, 2021 at 06:46 PM

пхахпхаххпахзпхаххп
Sophia333_4 avatar

Sophia333_4

October 14, 2021 at 09:00 PM

у меня 2
RaEe226 avatar

RaEe226

October 14, 2021 at 11:17 PM

У меня 1

Zheka407 avatar

Zheka407

October 14, 2021 at 11:45 PM

Ваааааат?
Freakjoke avatar

Freakjoke

October 14, 2021 at 11:53 PM

2 пистолета, и 2 ножа

