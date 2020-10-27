Rain

Gem28

unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

23

0/160

Back to Roblox

Mad City евент

453276 avatar

453276

October 27, 2020 at 11:04 PM

А ви уже пройшли евент?? ????????
Alesha_Sunner avatar

Alesha_Sunner

October 27, 2020 at 11:08 PM

естественно
cariktor avatar

cariktor

October 27, 2020 at 11:13 PM

а что за ивент
cariktor avatar

cariktor

October 27, 2020 at 11:13 PM

я не видел
Loxboss avatar

Loxboss

October 28, 2020 at 02:23 AM

Прошел, кст почему колеса не светятся и в ивенте и вообще награды за сезон?
omega_sans12345 avatar

omega_sans12345

October 28, 2020 at 10:41 AM

Не видел это
B4D1M0 avatar

B4D1M0

October 28, 2020 at 10:46 AM

я не прошел
nikkraynov avatar

nikkraynov

October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Прошел с самого начала
nikkraynov avatar

nikkraynov

October 28, 2020 at 11:01 AM

Мне кстати ни разу не попалась повторка...
cariktor avatar

cariktor

October 29, 2020 at 05:33 PM

мприыет
cariktor avatar

cariktor

October 29, 2020 at 05:33 PM

роблокс тоооп
kyza020 avatar

kyza020

October 29, 2020 at 05:50 PM

прикольная игра очень нравится
dexton avatar

dexton

October 31, 2020 at 04:12 PM

Ты про что ?
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy