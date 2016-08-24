mihailsazon46
Jaki jest wasz ulubiony czołg ?

Szejkes avatar

Szejkes

August 24, 2016 at 12:30 AM

Jaki czołg najbardziej lubicie ????
tdawid avatar

tdawid

August 24, 2016 at 12:50 AM

Tygrysa oczywiscie
ADD431 avatar

ADD431

August 24, 2016 at 01:40 AM

KV1 oraz VK 45.02 B super czołgi do ostrej walki bezpośredniej :)
Rapid avatar

Rapid

August 24, 2016 at 12:31 PM

KV2 i KV1 ogromna celność KV1 i niezwykłe działo (haubica) KV2-jki
wieslawpaleta avatar

wieslawpaleta

August 24, 2016 at 12:52 PM

kv1
dolc2 avatar

dolc2

August 24, 2016 at 03:36 PM

T37 :) może i wyrzuca na 9T ale swoje potrafi zrobić :)
rafalek001 avatar

rafalek001

August 27, 2016 at 03:44 PM

mój ulubiony czołg to OI
MichalBoMoge avatar

MichalBoMoge

August 27, 2016 at 04:06 PM

nie wiem XD
asialkee avatar

asialkee

August 30, 2016 at 06:37 PM

KV1, KV1-S
SqhiZZi avatar

SqhiZZi

August 30, 2016 at 11:16 PM

tak wlasnie taki
olo7504 avatar

olo7504

August 31, 2016 at 05:22 PM

Mój ulubiony czołg to OI
Valliey avatar

Valliey

October 8, 2016 at 08:21 PM

Ol
Jaki jest wasz ulubiony czołg ? - World of Tanks Forum on Gamehag