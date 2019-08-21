Bloxburg or Rocitizen

i like Bloxburgcause its better
Rocitizen.... I don't even know where to began but I'll go with Bluxburg cuz in that game helps you to be more creative on building your own houses and stuffs...
bloxburg is far way better than ro citizens
bloxburg i think at least looks more fun and more players
Bloxburg has more interesting things but rocitizens is free
o meu jogo perferido e o roblox e o vosso
entao ta tudo bom com voces porque comigo esta ceijam meus amigos :D
I like BloxBurg more than Rocitizen.
bloxburg is better i play it sometimes
if you dont have 25 robux you should play rocitizens or meep city