Bloxburg or Rocitizen

Danielgerouhg9eh avatar

Danielgerouhg9eh

August 21, 2019 at 02:44 PM

i like Bloxburgcause its better
TheMissWatcher avatar

TheMissWatcher

August 21, 2019 at 02:52 PM

Rocitizen.... I don't even know where to began but I'll go with Bluxburg cuz in that game helps you to be more creative on building your own houses and stuffs...
Cooldude18941 avatar

Cooldude18941

August 21, 2019 at 07:11 PM

bloxburg ofc
Cooldude18941 avatar

Cooldude18941

August 21, 2019 at 07:12 PM

bloxburg is far way better than ro citizens
Abbeee avatar

Abbeee

August 21, 2019 at 07:14 PM

bloxburg i think at least looks more fun and more players
coneknight avatar

coneknight

August 21, 2019 at 11:55 PM

Bloxburg is good enough.
DarySAS avatar

DarySAS

August 22, 2019 at 12:43 AM

Bloxburg has more interesting things but rocitizens is free
_32537 avatar

_32537

August 22, 2019 at 01:00 AM

ывсвыа ыв аыва
FreddyStudio avatar

FreddyStudio

August 22, 2019 at 11:54 AM

Bloxburg its soo good!
lukarozic avatar

lukarozic

August 22, 2019 at 12:40 PM

Bloxburg is better.
auto4566 avatar

auto4566

August 22, 2019 at 01:22 PM

ofc exactly bloxburg.
megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:34 PM

Bloxburg is better.
megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:35 PM

megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:35 PM

megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:35 PM

megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:36 PM

o meu jogo perferido e o roblox e o vosso
megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:37 PM

megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:37 PM

megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:37 PM

megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:38 PM

megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:39 PM

megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:39 PM

megatorr123 avatar

megatorr123

August 22, 2019 at 02:42 PM

entao ta tudo bom com voces porque comigo esta ceijam meus amigos :D

Jomielle64 avatar

Jomielle64

August 22, 2019 at 03:15 PM

I like BloxBurg more than Rocitizen.
Luka144 avatar

Luka144

August 22, 2019 at 03:28 PM

bloxburg is better i play it sometimes
if you dont have 25 robux you should play rocitizens or meep city
Bloxburg or Rocitizen - Roblox Forum on Gamehag