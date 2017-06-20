Rain

Gem87

unranked rank iconGoogle Favoriti: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version) g
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Cash emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem30 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDirk van nieuwkoop: gun mij 5000 edel stenen
AdminJoshverd: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDirk van nieuwkoop: hoi
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: a lot of new offerwalls app
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: powodzenia
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: good luck
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem180 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconGabriel: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel: Hello
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: vvg
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: alguien que me de 5 reales?
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: plsss
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem17 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: EZ emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkacper.augustyn88: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Hola causas
unranked rank iconZandrex: hola causa
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

Back to Elsword

FAjne

ManiekW avatar

ManiekW

June 20, 2017 at 10:08 PM

fajna ta gra?
AngryBirdsPolish avatar

AngryBirdsPolish

June 22, 2017 at 10:45 PM

Patrze opinie innych to czyli fajna Gra ;D
marcinqwe avatar

marcinqwe

July 9, 2017 at 01:43 PM

fajna

Fame000 avatar

Fame000

July 10, 2017 at 11:32 PM

Super sie gra, nie nudzi sie
michal_bor avatar

michal_bor

July 16, 2017 at 01:04 PM

nie fajna
Louxes avatar

Louxes

August 6, 2017 at 09:33 PM

Nie fajna i nie polecam tej gry

AsunaQ avatar

AsunaQ

August 8, 2017 at 01:54 PM

Jedna z lepszych tego typu.
Duduske avatar

Duduske

August 14, 2017 at 03:25 AM

fajna
ewa_Łuniewska avatar

ewa_Łuniewska

August 17, 2017 at 12:23 PM

super gra dla każdego. polecam
xkuki89x avatar

xkuki89x

March 25, 2019 at 07:44 PM

fajna ta gra ?
DulkoPL avatar

DulkoPL

March 25, 2019 at 08:17 PM

nawet git .
xMatinio avatar

xMatinio

March 25, 2019 at 08:17 PM

Spoko gra
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy