EarnNewsYet another Zombie Defense Guide
By: Gamehag on October 16, 2017
(18 ratings)
Yet another Zombie Defense Guide

Yet another Zombie Defense Guide

Yet another Zombie Defense is an arcade zombie shooter game developed by Awesome Games Studio. The main objective of the game is to try and survive as many nights in a row as possible, without getting killed by the hordes of zombies. You have a variety of defensive and offensive items at your disposal which will help you survive those long cold nights infested with brain eating zombies.

At the beginning of the game you get to choose your character. You can pick between 3 different characters: the guy, the girl and the SWAT. A far as I’m concerned they don’t have any special abilities or bonuses so they are purely cosmetic.

 

3 Game Modes:

  • Defense (build your base by day and defend it by night)
  • Endless Night (fight zombies in never ending darkness)
  • Deathmatch (kill other players and try not to get killed by zombies)

 

Skills:

Each time you level up you get a skill point, which you can use to upgrade certain skills:

Reloading Speed, Movement Speed, Health Points, Health Regen and Pickup Range.

 

 Types of defensive items:

  • Wooden Barricades
  • Armored Barricades
  • Electro Barricades
  • Propane Tank Barricades

 

Types of offensive items:

  • Auto Turret
  • Turret Mark II
  • Mine
  • Pistol
  • Grenade
  • Chainsaw
  • SMG
  • Shotgun
  • Flame Thrower
  • Assault Rifle
  • Sniper Rifle
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Freeze Gun
  • Tesla Coil
  • Blaster
  • Laser

 

 

Tips:

  • Try to buy a weapon (other than a pistol) as soon as possible, without actually using it. A pistol has unlimited ammo and is more than enough to kill zombies in early stages, so just collect ammo that zombies drop and save it for later – you will save some money like this.
  • Make sure to buy items from the shop when they are discounted. You can buy some extra (barricades and similar items) discounted items and save them for later waves- you don’t have to place them right away.
  • One of the best strategies so far is to strategically place your barricades and turrets with mounted weapons and make sure they stay protected from the zombies. It is advisable to level up your speed so you can try to kite zombies around your “base” and let your turrets with mounted weapons take care of the zombies. Just run around and distract the zombies from attacking your “base” and destroying your barricades and weapons. (WARNING: with the introduction of new zombies the speed can be quite a challenge now, since you can’t outrun all the zombies anymore).

 

I hope you enjoyed my guide. Now go out there and shoot down some zombies!

