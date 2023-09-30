Why Hitman 3 is Still Worth Playing in 2023

In the ever-evolving landscape of gaming, where new titles constantly vie for players' attention, it's not uncommon for older games to be overshadowed by the latest releases. However, some gems from the past remain evergreen, and one such gem is "Hitman 3." Released as the conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, this game continues to captivate both newcomers and longtime fans alike, even in 2023. In this article, we'll explore why "Hitman 3" is not just worth playing but can provide a gaming experience that's both timeless and fresh.

Continuation of an Engaging Story

For those who have followed Agent 47's journey throughout the World of Assassination trilogy, "Hitman 3" offers the ultimate culmination of the narrative. But fear not if you missed the previous installments; all the maps and stories from the earlier games can be seamlessly imported into "Hitman 3." This continuity allows players to experience the full arc of Agent 47's adventures and truly understand the character's evolution.





Expansive World with Seven Maps

One significant improvement in "Hitman 3" compared to its predecessors is the inclusion of seven meticulously crafted maps. This is a notable upgrade over previous installments, which featured fewer maps. These expansive and immersive locations serve as the perfect canvas for players to exercise their creative assassination skills.

Free Updates and Additional Content

IO Interactive has been committed to keeping "Hitman 3" fresh and exciting long after its initial release. One impressive aspect is the steady stream of free updates and content additions. For instance, the seventh map, "Ambrose Island," wasn't part of the game's launch but was later added as a free update for all players. This dedication to post-launch support ensures that players have new challenges and experiences to look forward to.









The Freelancer Mode Challenge

If you're a seasoned Hitman player looking for a more intense challenge, "Freelancer" mode awaits. This mode places you in a woodland safehouse, where you must meticulously plan and execute takedowns on criminal syndicates. The catch? You can't save during missions, and failure comes at a high cost, with most progress lost. It's a true test of your skills and a thrill for those who relish a challenge.









Versatility in Gameplay

"Hitman 3" offers players the freedom to tackle missions in their preferred style, whether that's going in guns blazing or opting for stealthy, silent assassinations. The game's interactive maps and plethora of disguises provide countless opportunities to experiment with different approaches. This versatility ensures that every playthrough feels fresh and allows players to tailor their experiences.







Replayability

The true mark of a great game lies in its replayability, and "Hitman 3" excels in this aspect. The intricate maps, combined with the multitude of creative assassination methods, ensure that no two playthroughs are the same. Players can keep coming back to discover new secrets, try different strategies, and uncover hidden challenges.









The Downsides

While "Hitman 3" offers an outstanding gaming experience, it's not without a couple of downsides. Some players may be disappointed that maps like New York and Haven Island are locked despite owning them in "Hitman 2." Additionally, despite the game's overall excellence, it has yet to surpass the pinnacle of map design found in "Sapienza," a fan-favorite map from "Hitman" (2016).









Conclusion

In 2023, "Hitman 3" stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the Hitman series. With its engaging story, expanded map selection, free updates, challenging Freelancer mode, and versatile gameplay options, it continues to provide a gaming experience that is well worth the investment of time. Whether you're a fan of the series or a newcomer, "Hitman 3" is a must-play title that showcases the timeless art of assassination in the gaming world. So, if you haven't experienced it yet, don't miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in the thrilling conclusion to the Hitman trilogy.





