When does LoL Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 end?

Riot Games is shaking things up for League of Legends' ranked season in 2023 with a fresh approach. Instead of the usual year-long grind, the season will be split into two parts, offering players a chance to start anew. The exciting news is that the end date for the first split has been confirmed as July 17, 2023, signaling the beginning of the second split.
You may be wondering what all the awards actually mean. You can quickly learn about them when you look at the description of each. Ranked Split 1 Rewards are a one-time purchase. In particular, you can expand your collection in the best way by not missing the seasonal rewards.
What is Hextech Chest?
League of Legends features Hextech Chests, which serve as treasure chests brimming with diverse rewards sourced from the in-game store. These chests can be acquired at no cost through extraordinary gameplay or acquired by direct purchase from the store. Each type of Hextech chest adheres to a unique loot table and follows specific rules that govern the assortment of items found within.
What is Hextech Key?
When players excel in a League of Legends match and receive an S rank, they are rewarded for their outstanding performance. These rewards come in the form of either a Hextech Key fragment or a Hextech chest. By utilizing the Hextech Key, players have the opportunity to unlock the chest and unveil prized cosmetic items, including skins and crafting materials.
What is Random Ward Skin Shard?
In League of Legends, ward skins are cosmetic items that modify the visual appearance of wards placed by summoners. These ward skins apply to a range of ward types, including Stealth Wards, Totem Wards, Control Wards, Farsight Wards, and Zombie Wards, allowing players to personalize their warding experience. Random Ward Skin Shard is one such reward.
What is Ranked Split 1 Emote / Mystery Emote?
In both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, emotes play a role as visually expressive cosmetic elements that showcase a range of emotions through the use of Champions and Little Legends. Moreover, this page presents a collection of official emotes tailored specifically for sharing on various social media platforms. Ranked Split 1 Emote and Mystery Emote are special rewards.
Who is K'Sante?
K'Sante is a champion. Within the perilous realm of Shurima, K'Sante emerges as a courageous and resolute warrior, dedicating himself to safeguarding the cherished oasis of Nazumah. However, a falling-out with his former partner compels K'Sante to reconsider his unwavering pursuit of individual glory. To truly lead his city and ensure its safety.
What is Ranked Split 1 Summoner Icon?
In League of Legends, a summoner icon functions as a player's avatar image, prominently displayed on their profile page. These icons are also visible next to the names of other summoners in different settings like friend lists, chat rooms, custom games, and arranged teams. With a constantly expanding assortment, players have the chance to discover a one-of-a-kind avatar that reflects their individuality and personal preferences.
What is Orange Essence?
Within the game, Orange Essence holds significant value as a crafting material, enabling players to convert cosmetic Shards into enduring items like champion skins, ward skins, summoner icons, and emotes. This precious resource serves as the gateway to accessing a diverse array of cosmetic items, amplifying the customization options available to players in the game.
What is Eternals Series 1 Capsule?
By actively engaging in the game, players can acquire Eternals Capsules, which hold significant value as loot items. These capsules can be obtained for free by completing missions during events, reaching the fourth tier Ranked Split Reward. Opening an Eternal Capsule unveils Set Shards specifically designed for enriching the gameplay experience for players.
What is Masterwork Chest?
League of Legends presents players with the chance to acquire different types of chests, namely Hextech and Masterwork chests, which contain a variety of items to expand their collection. It should be noted that Hextech chests can only be obtained by actively participating in matchmade games like normals, ranked, ARAM, and other similar modes.