Warframe, Basic beginner's stuff [PC}

Well, this is a free-to-play game

And a third person shooter game

Has online multi-player (with friends)

Has amazing graphics and Pretty well optimized for low-end machines as well

A warfame account, can be created on warframe.com website with e-mail, not to mention you need to be of 13 years of age

And yes, your PC/laptop must be able to handle the game, (the game is very decently optimized for low spec hardware too) but just incase you are wondering you can play the game on lowest graphics and lowest resolution settings with a Core 2 duo processor, along with 4Gigs of RAM and any graphics card that's greater than 1GB, well intel HD graphics struggle hard to run this game but playable though

Post creation of an account there, you have to get a steam account as well (who doesn't have already), if not create one on the steam website

Get the Steam client for windows [yep, the windows version only, as the game isn't available for MAC/Linux as of now on PC], the steam client take around 200MB to download after downloading the installer from the website

Now, search for the Warframe game on steam client on PC, and click Play Game, It starts allocating the space the game takes (around 21GB) and then starts downloading the game (around 17GB) and these sizes may vary

Depending on the connection speed of your internet, you may have the game within some hours/days (for me it took 2 full days on 4Mbps)

After downloading the game, launch it, steam installs the directx files required for the game, and now a warframe client pops open , and this also requires updates and downloads, it downloads around 1GB and updates itself quite often, So be patient

After completing all the updates and once in game, you have to login with the warframe credentials you created, that's it, you are ready to ROCK

The game starts with all the basic stuff and controls being explained to you by a female voice, and you are named TENNO, have to choose among three warframes to continue the game, excalibur, volt, and the other one of the three, well you have the choice...Enjoy playing the game... This game looks pretty decent and amazing after the recent update