Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconabdelhay 31: 1f1e9-1f1ff emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
Sign in to start chatting

38

0/160

EarnNewsTop 10 Less than $15 A Must Have Dota2 Set
By: Gamehag on September 25, 2018
(23 ratings)
Top 10 Less than $15 A Must Have Dota2 Set

Top 10 Less than $15 A Must Have Dota2 Set

If you are planning on loading up your steam wallet to purchase in-game sets then I have a perfect list for you.


Buying in game cosmetics cost money and some of those cool looking one are so expensive, but for the sake of your favorite hero you will still buy it instead. I have collected 10 customized or bundled sets that you might consider buying because it’s not that expensive and it looks cool.

THINGS I CONSIDER ON THE LIST BELOW

  • PRICE – Well it’s about not so expensive set, but I just don’t based it on the price it should have more that to it to be included in the list.
  • POPULARITY – Who doesn’t want things that almost all players have?
  • EFFECTS – Some Mythical and Immortal Items are cheap and had awesome ambient effects that make it so unique from a default set.
  • Pro Players Signature Set – Some cheap sets now on the market was created in collaboration with some pro players which I still find very awesome.


10. Dragon Knight Legacy of the Eldwurm Crest


What I can tell more about this set besides perfection. I mean the set is what a Dragon  Knight should looked like. The set includes ambient effects and 2 types of Style Normal and Executioner.

COST - Legacy of the Eldwurm Crest  - $ 10.01

                                                    Total  - $ 10.01


9. Treant Protector Bark of the Ageless Witness mix with Immortal


This Treant Protector Set is too good, it is like this immortal is made for this set. The ambient effect of this set and immortal is more stunning once you unlocked the 2nd style of the set and immortal that makes Treant Protector look like a majestic walking purple tree.

COST - Bark of the Ageless Witness - $ 3.33

                        Stuntwood Sanctuary - $ 0.28                            

                                                  Total  - $ 3.61


8. Batrider Apex Explorer

There are a lot of good bat rider set in the market but what makes it more awesome than the other is about the unique ride which is an Owl, so should we call this hero Owlrider now?

COST - ApexExplorer      - $ 1.98

                           Total      - $ 1.98


7. Pudge Murderer of Crows


One of the most popular hero, which means there are more cosmetic items for this hero compared to other heroes. I choose this set because the price is more reasonable than other sets/items and the other reason is this set is made in collaboration with a pro player Dendi. The set has ambient effect and unique hook action, and teleportation animation.

COST – Murdere of Crows - $ 8.88                           

                                   Total - $ 8.88


6. Earth Shaker Binding of Deep Magma


The legendary set of Earth Shaker, a cool volcanic themed set that have customized ability icon and ability effects, it’s like have an immortal in a set. This item is one of the most popular earth shaker item out there.

COST - Binding of Deep Magma - $ 10.61                              

                                       Total      - $ 10.61


5. Bloodseeker All Immortal Items mix with Primeval Predator


Another perfect set for a hero named Bloodseeker the set is literally filled with blood. The item’s contain customized ability icons and effects and let me tell you the effects are so cool Bloodseeker looked like a running grim reaper once the effects activtes.

COST - Maw of Eztzhok                      - $  0.65

            Thirst of Eztzhok Blade            - $  5.22

            Thirst of Eztzhok - Off-Hand    - $  4.88

            Primeval Predator                    - $  3.13                          

                                                   Total  - $ 13.88


4. Omni Knight Undying Light mix with Infused Crown of Sacred Light and Immortal Weapon

What would a knight that can cast healing magic look like? The answer is this set, Omni Knight looked like an holy angel sent from heaven in this set.

COST - Undying Light Bundle                   - $ 3.99

             Adoring Wingfall                            - $ 0.46

             Infused Crown of Sacred Light      - $ 0.39                 

                                                      Total      - $ 4.84


3. Juggernaut Balance of The Bladekeeper Plus Kinetic Gems

One of the favorite carry of almost all players. This set will make your Juggernaut into a mysterious looking samurai, in short bad-ass. The set contain ambient and ability effects on all skill once Kinetic Gems is applied.

COST - Balance of The Bladekeeper    - $  9.69

            Kinetic Gems for Bladekeeper   - $  1.70    

                                                      Total - $ 11.39


2. Axe All Immortal Items plus The Blood Chaser


You probably seen this set a lot in Dota 2 tournaments and the answer to why might be obvious, because one look and you can see how bad ass axe in this set a raging warrior themed really suites the berserker Axe.  

COST - Mantle of the Cinder Baron  - $   1.31

            Rampant Outrage                  - $   2.38

            Molten Claw                           - $ 10.18

            The Blood Chaser                  - $   1.10                        

                                                  Total  - $ 14.97


1. Anti-Mage All Immortals mix with Legacy of the Awakened


Finally the king of all carry Anti-Mage who wouldn’t want to have this set, if you always use this hero you can discard the non-immortal items but the immortals are a must have.

COST - Origins of Faith                           - $ 3.14

            Offhand Basher of Mage Skulls   - $ 1.48

            Basher of Mage Skulls                 - $ 1.38

            Legacy of the Awakened              - $ 0.30                 

                                                       Total   - $ 6.30

I hope you enjoy this top 10 and I’m sorry if your favorite heroes are not included in the list. See you the next article.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy