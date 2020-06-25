The Sims 4 Base Game (should you buy it?)

The Sims 4 is a 2014 Life Simulation game developed by EA in which you create a sim and live out their life, and you can play as their descendants, and today i will be writing an article on the topic of if you should buy it.

So, The Sims 4 base game without any expansions, stuff packs and DLC's costs 40 euros, which is very expensive for just the base game. This is because the games developer is EA which is known for being a cash grabbing company that tries to take as much money from you as possible, there are sales however that drop the game to 15 euros which is the more realistic than the 40 euros for just the base game that you're going to get bored of in a few weeks. However, buying all the packs would easily cost you over $500 or 450 euros.The Sims 4 base game still has a very entertaining gameplay, which include Build Mode, Create A Sim, The Gallery and Worlds in which you can build your dream house and make your sims move into, but still if you are not planning on getting any expansions you'll get bored after about a month or two because it gets repetetive and boring as you go through different generations of your sims. If you're planning on buying some expansions, get the bigger expansions with more stuff in them to get as much fun as possible out of this. I recommend getting one of these expansion packs:These are the ones mos worth your money to spend on, if you have the money for it get a couple of these expansion packs to improve your experience and to keep yourself entertained for more than a month.There have been nine expansion pack that have been released in total. The most recent is Eco Lifestyle, which was released on June 5, 2020. There are also sixteen stuff packs and eight game packs.Expansion packs: Get to Work, Get Together, City Living, Cats and Dogs, Seasons, Get Famous, Island Living, Discover University, Eco Lifestyle.Game packs: Outdoor retreat, Spa Day, Dine Out, Vampires, Parenthood, Jungle Adventure, StrangerVille, Realm of Magic.Stuff packs: Luxury Party Stuff, Perfect Patio Stuff, Cool Kitchen Stuff, Spooky Stuff, Movie Hangout Stuff, Romantic Garden Stuff, Kids Room Stuff, Backyard, Vintage Glamour Stuff, Bowling Night Stuff, Fitness Stuff, Toddler Stuff, Laundry Day Stuff, My First Pet Stuff, Moschino Stuff, Tiny Living Stuff.Yes, but get it when it's on sale, as it's not worth 40 euros for just the base game (in my opinion). There are summer and spring sales, as well as sales that happen on anniversaries for the game every year.