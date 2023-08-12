THE ELDER SCROLLS V: THE LEGENDARY DAEDRIC WEAPONS

The Elder Scrolls V world has many unique weapons, each with an abundance of lore buried and scattered throughout tomes locatable in most residences. The quests lead the Dragonborn on a journey that will take them to most of these artifacts allowing them to discover the stories behind them. Whether it be in a cave with giant spiders or in the cloudy sky flying above the world, these weapons can give a considerable leap at the start of the game.



In this article, I have not covered all the legendary weapons, being as many as there are, but maybe the rest are for the player to discover and for me not to spoil anymore.

In conclusion, the world of Skyrim is messy but full of awesome lore that's worth checking out. Thank you for reading and have an amazing day, everyone!

To begin, as the title suggests, the Daedric artifacts. (For those who don't know, the Daedra are the inhabitants of The Plains of Oblivion and are viewed as gods or demons):First up, one of my personal favorites,Dawnbreaker is gifted to the Dragonborn by the Daedric Princess Meridia as a reward for completing the quest "The Break of Dawn". Meridia is the Daedric Princess of Life and Energy and is often considered to be one of the few "good" Daedric entities in the Elder Scrolls universe. She despises undead creatures and those who use necromancy.The primary purpose of Dawnbreaker is to kill undead creatures. The sword has a unique enchantment that causes a fiery explosion upon striking undead enemies. This explosion deals significant damage to the undead and has a chance to disintegrate them.To obtain Dawnbreaker, players must complete the quest "The Break of Dawn". The quest starts when the Dragonborn stumbles upon the Beacon of Meridia in a random location or receives it from a Vigilant of Stendarr. Upon approaching the Beacon, Meridia will speak to the player and task them with destroying the necromancer Malkoran, who defiles her temple.The enchantment in game: "Burns for 10 points, and if killing undead, a chance to cause a firey explosion that turns or destroys nearby undead."Some players seem to despise this quest, I am uncertain why and the only rational reason I could come up with is that Meridia doesn't stop talking to the player until the quest is finished. My personal experience was enjoyable and an actually fun quest, the enemies were a little stronger than usual but again, it is an artifact.For reference, Meridia's statue at her temple:The second artifact is the, coming from a more bizarre quest:The Ebony Blade also known as the "Blade of the Dragonborn" or the "Vile Blade" is a Daedric artifact associated with the Daedric Princess Mephala. Mephala is the Daedric Princess of Lies, Secrets, and Murder. She is known to be manipulative and cunning, and the Ebony Blade is an extension of her malevolent influence.The blad is said to have been created by Mephala herself. The exact details of its creation and how it came to be in the mortal realm are not revealed in the game.The Ebony Blade has a unique ability to absorb the life force of those it strikes. Initially, the blade is relatively weak, but it becomes more powerful as it absorbs the life essence of those who are considered "friends" of the Dragonborn. The more lives it claims, the stronger it becomes. This twist creates a moral dilemma for players, as using the blade to gain power means betraying the trust of allies and loved ones.The enchantment in game: "Absorbs the life essence of your foes. Strengthened by the blood of deceit."One of the easier ways to obtain this blade is by going to Whiterun, entering the hold, and finding the door stained with blood from which whispers can be heard. The door will appear locked so the player must pickpocket the key from the Jarl Balgruuf.For reference, Whiterun Cloud District:And lastly,Mehrunes' Razor is one of the most infamous Daedric artifacts in The Elder Scrolls series.It is associated with the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon, the Prince of Destruction and Change. Mehrunes Dagon is known for his chaotic and destructive nature, seeking to sow discord and bring about turmoil.Mehrunes' Razor has an eerie reputation for its deadly power. It is a small, ebony dagger with a unique blade that can cause instantaneous death. The razor has the ability to kill its victims with a single strike no matter how much life they have left.The enchantment in game: "Hits have a small chance to instantly kill." but taking a closer look at the wiki you'll discover the chance is 1.98% but to make up for the low chance the enchantment is infinite, meaning no need to recharge it.The player can acquire Mehrunes' Razor through the Daedric quest called "Pieces of the Past." The quest is initiated by finding a note that leads to Silus Vesuius, an obsessed collector of Daedric artifacts.