The Elder Scrolls: Legends - Review

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

TES: Legends is not hiding in the fact that Hearthstone was the main inspiration for him. Understandably, because when Blizzard of WoW made a CCG spin-off that today plays over 70 million players, it's quite logical that other companies will try to do the same as their RPG franchises. But did Bethesda make a good product in the huge need to compete in that market?

At first glance, the two games mentioned are identical. Each match starts with thirty health and one bounty defect, which will gradually increase from round to round. The same mana determines which maps you can afford to play this round: creatures, items, abilities or support.



The first difference that will strike you around is that the play area consists of two tracks.











And there comes the first plus compared to Hearthstone. Namely, all the creatures you play on the left track can not have a direct interaction with the creatures of your opponent in the right track. The right path, the so-called "shadow lane" to all your creatures for another round, provides protection against the attack of opponents (but not spells). Only this mechanics already introduces a lot of dynamics and capabilities for various gameplay strategies and makes the game far different from other CCGs.



Just because of the two tracks the game can vary, and cleaning the whole board with one spell here is not there that gives a lot more value to the slower boards. It's nice to see that the developers had this in mind, and accordingly raised the maximum level to 12. Plus, it's easier to go to the other end and to do an efficient roaming implementation that will instantly dampen all the health of your opponent. But maybe this is not always the smartest strategy ...











TES Legends brings you a clever runaway return system that is activated on every five health you lose.



Namely, this brings us to another interesting game mechanics. A clever rune-like return system is introduced, which is activated for every five health you lose. What each rune gives you is a new card that goes automatically in your hand or in the game. This will depend on whether this map has the prophetic feature, the main feature of which is to put the map into play without paying for its defect. The result is that you spend a lot more time counting whether you are worthy of the other two damage points to your opponent ... or you will still wait for the next round.



All of us will lead to deck construction itself. Instead of the race, here you have five attributes (colors): Strength, Agility, Endurance, Intelligence, Willpower + Neutral, from which you will build monochrome or double-bale boards of fifty to seventy cards! I will immediately point out that the card synergy is the highest quality item.











With base cards and all the extra features of two extensions, you'll find the functional shaft for your boards very quickly, with the flexibility of the same size and the ability to use up to three copies of the cards, which opens up a handful of options and freedom when composing a deck. But players wanting something more leisurely and simpler games will do more than anything else headache.



TES Legends combines their magic with the combination of Magic: The Gathering, but at the same time it is presented as a modern CCG.

So, it is obvious that the game is intended for players who want to play a more complex title, and with their combination player irresistibly reminds of Magic: The Gathering while at the same time manages to clean up all the unnecessary additions and present themselves as a modern CCG.



But do not think that as a beginner or someone who wants to play cheaper games you need to bypass this title, the game will give you continually the built-in boards, which you will easily convert with a couple of cards to an efficient tool.











From the very beginning of the game, it was obvious from the plane that he was watching the modes of play. When you enter the game for the first time, a tutorial will be set up in the form of a small campaign related story that will gradually add more complex mechanics and unlock the new content as you progress. The one who does not meet the first time with this kind of game tutorial may be a little too long, but it's quite cost-effective because it unlocks a handful of cards and boards. Generally, at the end of it all will be clear to you and you'll be familiar with all the card mechanics. It's a big plus for the developer because he was back to the tiny details.



Step by step with the tutorial you will unlock more or less the content that the game offers. In the first plan there are the classic ranked matches and the Arena. As you progress to the first place of the ladder with your carefully planned deck, you will do the same for the Arena with classic drafting, but the limit in this case is 30 cards. This is a bit out of the multi-card deck concept, but it's clear to me that the enormous factor of luck when choosing the 50-card has absolutely destroyed the experience of playing the arena.



But this is not the only form of Arena that is offered to you. A special event - Chaos Arena opens on a few days a month. As the name itself suggests, you can expect a chaotic situation in the form of random tracks for each match, random cards that fill your deck, and even the same changes to your opponent. As much as it sounds crazy, you're gonna play it a few days because it will bring you refreshment in the game itself.











If you've found some miracle in the multiplayer CCG game you want singleplayer games ... it offers you even that.



Solo Arena will offer you the same thing as classic, but in this case you get nine opponents of different game styles, with which you will still be able to play offensive and aggressive. The story campaign does not necessarily end with the tutorial itself, but you are offering you three new things. If you do, you will have to allocate € 20, which is only a fraction of the game for me, though a bit too much.



We come to a work where the game can best be blamed. While the interface is very intuitive, and the chart structure is excellent with all relevant information highlighted, it can not be said for the graphic style itself. Yes, it's a classic fantasy-style drawing, which will remind you of Elder Scrolls fans on other titles, and I personally prefer them more than the childlike and happy art that dominates through Hearthstone.











The problem with the visual side comes from the fact that cold and dimmed colors, such as brown and gray, dominate and leave a somewhat drowsy and annoying effect.I will contend with some of the effects that leave the impression of either the interaction of cards, the opening of packets, or the destruction of your opponent's avatars. They are doing their job, but they also leave me somewhat indifferent - it's not all as impressive as it could be.



When we all count on the scale of justice, Elder Scrolls: Legends is a mechanically high quality CCG, which stands side by side with the competition. It will offer more depth to players looking for more strategies while at the same time succeeding in offering a game in which the beginner will easily step forward as well.



If you do not like CCGs, you certainly will not like them because of this game, and it will not get you off if you're just there for them. For all the others, I recommend this game warmly, as it could over time correct its tiny flaws and thrive with every future expansion - provided enough players are interested in it



Elder Scrolls: Legends has been available for some time now, and with the recent expansion of Heroes of Skyrim and expanding its availability to iOS and Andorid devices, it has been a while to see if it has a sluggish market for digital CCG games It is a pleasure to indulge in a titanic battle called Hearthstone.