Tanki X review

A sequel to Tanki Online
with richer graphics, more content and more destruction. Game
I downloaded the game when it was just released. It had little to no new things, but featured much better graphics and some newer maps
. As of right now, Tanki Online
and Tanki X
are pretty much completely
different games from the mechanics, with the most notable similarities being the same hulls
and turrets
from the previous game. The maps
have different times
, gravity
and other things that won't make you feel like you're playing the same, boring map
and give some variety to the gameplay. It's not pay-to-win
, unlike Tanki Online
, which has many pay-to-win
features like tank upgrades
, modules
and other things which cost a lot of money. Gameplay
Comparing to Tanki Online
, Tanki X
gameplay is completely different, featuring abilities
that can make you go invisible, plant mines, deal more damage to enemy tanks, or give you a defense boost to stay alive longer. You can also deal more damage firing at the enemies back. You can hop into a match pretty quickly, they don't usually last long, because of the fast gameplay and huge
chaos. Tanks
In Tanki X
you have a wide variety of turret
and hull
combos. Your tank can have a fast firing turret
that would overheat and start dealing damage to you, but have a hull
that has tons of HP
and will suck up most of it, or have a strong, one hit turret
and a fast hull
to quickly escape to reload or pick up a health kit. Maybe even get a balanced tank that would serve well in attacking, or even heal your friends. There are many ways to be a useful asset to your team and carry them to victory. While playing the game, you'll level them up and gain items such as graffitis, gems or even skins that will make your tank look cooler. Skins
You can get skins
buy buying skin
crates, earning them by leveling up
or using promotional codes
. They aren't really that important, but if you don't like looking at the same, boring tank then this will give some variety to it. Rewards
You'll get tons of rewards by just playing the game, but you can also buy the currency in the shop for real money. You can get it by logging in daily
, winning matches
or even picking up a gold box
, which is a rare
crate which sometimes drops in a match. You'll have to be quick and destroy other tanks though, cause the whole server is alerted about it and will definitely try to get it as it contains a ton of gems
to buy more things. They can also be dropped manually, but you have to buy them for real money. I've only seen that done a few times in the same server, but the people in the server were pretty clueless, letting me get 4-6 of the gold boxes
. Community
Although the game is mostly filled up by Russians (which is where the game was made, so it's no surprise honestly), they are mostly very friendly and will add you as a friend after you finish the game. Most of them aren't very great English speakers, so they'll have a hard time understanding you, but it's pretty easy to communicate with them if they do. Conclusion
I like the game a lot, it's fun
, it's quick
, and it's free
. The community is nice and there are many things to explore in the game, letting you play it for a long period of time. You won't have to complain about pay-to-win
things, since there aren't any. If you download the game, have fun and bye!