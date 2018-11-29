Tanki X review

A sequel to Tanki Online with richer graphics, more content and more destruction.I downloaded the game when it was just released. It had little to no new things, but featured much better graphics and some newer. As of right now, Tanki Online and Tanki X are pretty muchdifferent games from the mechanics, with the most notable similarities being the sameandfrom the previous game. Thehave different times, gravity and other things that won't make you feel like you're playing the same, boringand give some variety to the gameplay. It's not, unlike Tanki Online, which has manyfeatures like tank upgrades, modules and other things which cost a lot of money.Comparing to Tanki Online, Tanki X gameplay is completely different, featuringthat can make you go invisible, plant mines, deal more damage to enemy tanks, or give you a defense boost to stay alive longer. You can also deal more damage firing at the enemies back. You can hop into a match pretty quickly, they don't usually last long, because of the fast gameplay andchaos.In Tanki X you have a wide variety ofandcombos. Your tank can have a fast firingthat would overheat and start dealing damage to you, but have athat has tons ofand will suck up most of it, or have a strong, one hitand a fastto quickly escape to reload or pick up a health kit. Maybe even get a balanced tank that would serve well in attacking, or even heal your friends. There are many ways to be a useful asset to your team and carry them to victory. While playing the game, you'll level them up and gain items such as graffitis, gems or even skins that will make your tank look cooler.You can getbuy buyingcrates, earning them byor using. They aren't really that important, but if you don't like looking at the same, boring tank then this will give some variety to it.You'll get tons of rewards by just playing the game, but you can also buy the currency in the shop for real money. You can get it byor even picking up a, which is a rare crate which sometimes drops in a match. You'll have to be quick and destroy other tanks though, cause the whole server is alerted about it and will definitely try to get it as it contains a ton ofto buy more things. They can also be dropped manually, but you have to buy them for real money. I've only seen that done a few times in the same server, but the people in the server were pretty clueless, letting me get 4-6 of theAlthough the game is mostly filled up by Russians (which is where the game was made, so it's no surprise honestly), they are mostly very friendly and will add you as a friend after you finish the game. Most of them aren't very great English speakers, so they'll have a hard time understanding you, but it's pretty easy to communicate with them if they do.I like the game a lot, it's, it's, and it's. The community is nice and there are many things to explore in the game, letting you play it for a long period of time. You won't have to complain aboutthings, since there aren't any. If you download the game, have fun and bye!