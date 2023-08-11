Steam & Gamehag - Perfect Partners

Most readers of this article are, likely, familiar with the Steam gaming platform and probably have an active Gamehag account. With over 120 million users, Steam stands as one of the largest video game distribution platforms worldwide. Gamehag has ties with Steam that allows Gamehag account holders to trade actively on the Steam site, with the use of Steam Wallets.





Some of you will have a Gamehag and Steam account, and some of you will already be using the methods listed below to make a passive income on Steam. If not keep reading to find out how to get started and learn about the different methods that you can use. You can open a Steam account without using your own capital, just open up your gamehag account and start earning Soul Gems (SGs), when you have 7899 SGs you can trade them for a 10€ Steam Wallet, or $10 Steam wallet. After reading about the different methods, listed below, you can head over to Steam and start buying, selling and trading.If you're looking for a way to make money on Steam, consider selling your Crates or Cases instead of opening them. These cosmetic packages can be obtained by playing different Steam games or purchasing them with in-game currency. They contain valuable skins and add-ons for weapons, characters, or profiles. You need to upgrade to Prime status which costs $14.99 to qualify for the free case drops, but by selling your cases, you can potentially recover that amount in as little as three months.Popular games with case drops include PUBG, H1Z1, Payday 2, CS:GO, and Team Fortress 2. Most cases are only worth between $1 - $5, however, you can accumulate up to eight cases per month, so it's a modest side hustle.Steam Trading Cards are virtual cards obtained by playing games on Steam. Approximately every $9 spent grants eligibility for a random card drop. Unwanted cards can be sold on the Community Market, purchasable with Steam wallet funds. While Steam cards are collectible and lack in-game utility, they become valuable when turned into game badges and tradable community items. Several games offer trading cards, including Forza Horizon 5, Rainbow 6 Siege, The Sims 4, Farming Simulator 22, Dead by Daylight, and CS:GO.HOT TIP:To earn money with Steam trading cards, utilize your imagination and creative skills to craft badges that yield desirable items like profile backgrounds, DLCs, game coupons, and emoticons. Unique and eye-catching gameabilia appeals to dedicated Steam enthusiasts. The nostalgic value increases the card's worth, especially for rare cards.Steam's play-for-reward feature is highly popular, rewarding players with in-game items for playing their favorite games. Rare items on Steam, such as skins, camos, and specialty weapons, can be obtained through trading, game play, or drops. The easiest way to acquire them is by purchasing from the Steam Community Market, where items can be filtered by price, rarity, and game. Games like Half-Life, CS:GO, Dota 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Portal 2 offer rare items on Steam.One suggestion for skilled, experienced gamers is to stream yourself playing games on Twitch. It's a great platform to showcase your gaming skills and entertain an audience. However, keep in mind that this method requires being comfortable on camera and having a likable personality. Two people streaming live game play with running commentary or recording sessions and doing voice-overs are popular formats. Some of the live shows create an engaging experience for viewers.Twitch.tv is a well-known streaming platform for competitive and casual games, along with chat rooms. While you cannot immediately earn money on Twitch, becoming a Twitch partner enables you to earn a percentage of revenue from subscribers and ads. Additionally, dedicated fans often donate to streamers.Building a Twitch following takes time, similar to making money on YouTube. However, consistent streaming and providing value or entertainment can eventually lead to earning money by streaming Steam games.Selling mods can initially seem like a lot of work, considering they typically sell for $less than $5 each. However, with a growing customer base on Steam Workshop, there are opportunities to find new buyers for your excess or unwanted mods. Some mods offer extensive enhancements to game play, adding new content and story lines. By accumulating a diverse collection of mods from popular games you can build your mod store.People purchase mods to personalize their gaming experience and stand out from others. Just as you wouldn't want to see multiple people wearing the same T-shirt at a club or bar, gamers seek unique looks. By selling weapon designs, skins, game abilities, character interactions, custom maps, and quests, you can generate a passive income of up to $50 per monthHOT TIP:For those with technical ability, consider downloading the mod toolkit for a popular game and creating custom mods for profit. This advanced-level method requires artistic skills but can be a rewarding endeavor.If you're a talented artist who loves gaming, you can monetize your skills by creating Steam-related artwork. Artwork on Steam is surprisingly popular. To start, build a portfolio of around 20 pieces and offer various gaming artwork gigs.This can include drawing custom game characters, painting favorite weapon skins, creating pixel art, building 3D models of game worlds, or making custom wallpapers. Wallpapers and custom artwork gigs are particularly popular. Prices for simple designs can range from $10 to $70 or more.Exceptionally skilled gamers can turn their expertise into a profitable venture on Steam by offering coaching services. Platforms like Fiverr provide various video game coaching gigs, with rates ranging from $20 to $50+ per hour. The advantage of this hustle on Steam lies in the abundance of competitive games where players are willing to pay for coaching.Gamers seek advice from high-ranking players who have mastered the game and are willing to pass on their skill set. With millions of dollars pouring into Esports tournaments, game coaching will become as popular as learning to play the guitar online. Popular titles like Dota 2, Apex Legends, PUBG, CS:GO, and League of Legends are among the games where people pay for coaching.This technique is a tenuous connection to Steam, but I added it to demonstrate how much money is now involved in the gaming world. Esports tournaments are becoming increasingly popular, and they offer a chance to make money by competing in video games.Many tournaments offer cash prizes to the winners, and some professional gamers earn millions of dollars in prize money each year. Use your Steam account to research Esports in the chatrooms and see if you have what it takes to be the next multi million-dollar Esport champion.To participate in Esports tournaments, you will need to be skilled in the game you want to play and have a team to compete with. You will also need to keep up with the latest strategies and techniques to stay competitive.Steam codes are activation codes used to purchase games on the platform and more importantly, some codes add credit directly to your Steam wallet. Giving you the opportunity to turn free codes into cash, by using one of the techniques in the article.Among the options available is Gamehag, which stands out as one of the best platforms. By playing new games on gamehag, PC, or Android, you can earn Soul Gems redeemable for Steam items, codes, PayPal cash, and more.Selling your old Steam games on Gameflip is one of the easiest ways to make money. While some gamers prefer to replay games for maximum value, others play a game once and never return to it. Although Steam lacks a built-in marketplace, websites like Gameflip provide a platform to sell discounted video games to budget-conscious gamers.The process is straightforward: upload a game description and title, offer a Steam key upon purchase, and let the website handle the rest. You receive payment for your game, while new players get it at a reduced price. Gameflip charges an 8% commission when the game is sold.