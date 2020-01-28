Rain

Gem1

novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

EarnNewsRocket League - Controller vs. Keyboard?
By: Gamehag on January 28, 2020
(394 ratings)
Rocket League - Controller vs. Keyboard?

Rocket League - Controller vs. Keyboard?

Welcome everyone - in this article, I will explain about the differences of playing on a controller, and a keyboard in Rocket League.

❓ Background information - If you haven't played Rocket League or still are new to the game

In Rocket League, there is a huge difference between playing with a controller and a keyboard/mouse. What would happen if you had (as an example, lets say) 3000+ hours with a controller, and then one day decided to try to play with a keyboard? Most likely, you are gonna feel like you've NEVER played the game before. That, I can say that from personal experience. The other way around aswell, it is probably going to be very tricky if you've been playing on a keyboard, and then one day, switch it up to play with a controller.

❓ What does the professional players & most other players use?

There is no doubt here. In all of Rocket League's time, the majority of players have preferred to play with a controller. For experienced players, it is sort of an unwritten rule to play with a controller over a keyboard/mouse. People in higher ranks will sort of 'punt' worse players, hinting at them that they are playing with a keyboard, if their performance is not on top. 

This is even though we have professional players like Yukeo who is an Australian Rocket League player who has achieved huge results in his career, playing on a keyboard. For reference, he has won a Major tournament (DreamHack Pro Circuit) in Leipzig in 2019 with his team.

mSkwcdvT1HbxdQSRUhbZXuzNVRfK7Y.jpg

Picture of Yukeo, at the DreamHack Pro Circuit stage in Leipzig

❓ Why is the majority sticking with controllers?

As much as it's just a general 'personal preference', it could also very well come from the fact that Rocket League's originator, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars (SARPB) was a PlayStation 3 game. The reason being, that SARPB was a PlayStation 3 game, which also means that people didn't have the opportunity to play with a mJ4eYGe8XvV23hIOnpitURz93a5E8Q.png at that time. That fact also means that in the beginning of Rocket League, most of the good/experienced and professional players, came from SARPB and were used to playing with a NPN9Yz4NFKlwJM0RXeiKyGhqo4qj0i.png. From that point on, the majority of people using a controller has just exploded.

❓ So, what is really better? Is it the controller, or the keyboard?
Well.. In the end, that comes down to personal preference and habits no matter what. It is hard to determine what is better, and to be honest - that probably never will be answered. If we as an example take a player with 3000 hours, who has only been using a controller and match him up against a player with the same amount of hours, but who has only used a keyboard - You probably won't note any key differences. It is going to be a fair and square match, and the better player will most likely win the match.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy