Rocket League - Controller vs. Keyboard?

Welcome everyone - in this article, I will explain about the differences of playing on a controller, and a keyboard in Rocket League.

In Rocket League, there is a huge difference between playing with a controller and a keyboard/mouse. What would happen if you had (as an example, lets say) 3000+ hours with a controller, and then one day decided to try to play with a keyboard? Most likely, you are gonna feel like you've NEVER played the game before. That, I can say that from personal experience. The other way around aswell, it is probably going to be very tricky if you've been playing on a keyboard, and then one day, switch it up to play with a controller.There is no doubt here. In all of Rocket League's time, the majority of players have preferred to play with a controller. For experienced players, it is sort of an unwritten rule to play with a controller over a keyboard/mouse. People in higher ranks will sort of 'punt' worse players, hinting at them that they are playing with a keyboard, if their performance is not on top.This is even though we have professional players likewho is an Australian Rocket League player who has achieved huge results in his career, playing on a keyboard. For reference, he has won a Major tournament (DreamHack Pro Circuit) in Leipzig in 2019 with his team.Picture of Yukeo, at the DreamHack Pro Circuit stage in LeipzigAs much as it's just a general 'personal preference', it could also very well come from the fact that Rocket League's originator, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars (SARPB) was a PlayStation 3 game. The reason being, that SARPB was a PlayStation 3 game, which also means that people didn't have the opportunity to play with aat that time. That fact also means that in the beginning of Rocket League, most of the good/experienced and professional players, came from SARPB and were used to playing with a. From that point on, the majority of people using a controller has just exploded.Well.. In the end, that comes down to personal preference and habits no matter what. It is hard to determine what is better, and to be honest - that probably never will be answered. If we as an example take a player with 3000 hours, who has only been using a controller and match him up against a player with the same amount of hours, but who has only used a keyboard - You probably won't note any key differences. It is going to be a fair and square match, and the better player will most likely win the match.