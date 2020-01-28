Rocket League - Controller vs. Keyboard?

Welcome everyone - in this article, I will explain about the differences of playing on a controller, and a keyboard in Rocket League.❓ Background information - If you haven't played Rocket League or still are new to the game
In Rocket League, there is a huge difference between playing with a controller and a keyboard/mouse. What would happen if you had (as an example, lets say) 3000+ hours with a controller, and then one day decided to try to play with a keyboard? Most likely, you are gonna feel like you've NEVER played the game before. That, I can say that from personal experience. The other way around aswell, it is probably going to be very tricky if you've been playing on a keyboard, and then one day, switch it up to play with a controller.❓ What does the professional players & most other players use?
There is no doubt here. In all of Rocket League's time, the majority of players have preferred to play with a controller. For experienced players, it is sort of an unwritten rule to play with a controller over a keyboard/mouse. People in higher ranks will sort of 'punt' worse players, hinting at them that they are playing with a keyboard, if their performance is not on top.
This is even though we have professional players like Yukeo
who is an Australian Rocket League player who has achieved huge results in his career, playing on a keyboard. For reference, he has won a Major tournament (DreamHack Pro Circuit
) in Leipzig in 2019 with his team.Picture of Yukeo, at the DreamHack Pro Circuit stage in Leipzig❓ Why is the majority sticking with controllers?
As much as it's just a general 'personal preference', it could also very well come from the fact that Rocket League's originator, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars (SARPB)
. From that point on, the majority of people using a controller has just exploded.❓ So, what is really better? Is it the controller, or the keyboard?
Well.. In the end, that comes down to personal preference and habits no matter what. It is hard to determine what is better, and to be honest - that probably never will be answered. If we as an example take a player with 3000 hours, who has only been using a controller and match him up against a player with the same amount of hours, but who has only used a keyboard - You probably won't note any key differences. It is going to be a fair and square match, and the better player will most likely win the match.