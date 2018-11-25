Rags to riches - Growtopia

This is a simple guide on how to get rich in! I will show you how earn your first world lock, collect gems and build worlds. If you don't know whatis, check the "My opinion on Growtopia" article, where I tell you everything the game has to offer.It's pretty simple. You should find an unlocked world. After you find one, breakand. When you get a seed of each block, splice them. This will result in atree.is a farmable block, meaning you only need 1 tree to get to the needed amount to get a world lock. You should farm theuntil 100 seeds and then sell them for a world lock. You can also make. They cost a bit more, but almost no one buys them, since most people buy complete farms for cheaper prices. Their seed cost is around 50-70 seeds per world lock, since they require youandseeds.are also a farmable. If you want more, farm them for longer, but you'll need to fully lock your world as soon as possible, so that no one tries to steal your things in it.When you lock your first world, you should start making a. Just placeorin lines (make sure they have a 1 block space in each line because you won't be able to place blocks or seeds in there!) to place your seeds. Try to make as many as possible, since you're going to have to farm a lot of things to get rich. I'll put a picture of a dirt farm for you to see what they kind of look like. You should probably get one like that.I recommend you spending them on farmables such asor. These are the cheapest ones to get you started. You can buy around 200 for one world lock each. They can be farmed like, meaning you won't have seed loss and will get seed profit from farming them. They also drop lots of gems.Get surgical kits, as they are at a good price for their gem cost. They cost 8 thousand gems. If you want to sell them, you'll need a world lock to drop the blocks in and sell the world (be sure to place blocks on the dropped items so you can take the world key and sell the world). They are in high demand, so you'll find buyers very easily, meaning quick world locks for you!Try to invest them.items or buy moreis making a big amounts of an item (mostly people make a thousand trees for maximum profit). You can find manytutorials in world "" or "".I hope this guide helps you out in getting rich in. This is a simple guide to getting your first 100 world locks. If you want to get more try to find guides on YouTube on mass producing items using a 100 world locks. Bye!