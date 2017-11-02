Rain

EarnNewsPayday 2, upgrading safehouse, is it worth it?
By: Gamehag on November 2, 2017
(18 ratings)
Payday 2, upgrading safehouse, is it worth it?

Payday 2, upgrading safehouse, is it worth it?

So everyone playing payday 2 has seen the upgrades to the rooms in payday 2, but the question is is it worth spending continental coins on it?

Cons:

First lets look at the resource used for these upgrades; Continental coins. 

When you are under infamy 5 continental coins are an invaluable resource as it helps craft those mods for weapons that assist in completing certain achievements/heists. Once you start playing DW+ you realise that using weapons without any mods are not the best option as the mods available makes a big difference on these difficulties. Upgrading a room in a safehouse to level 2 costs 12 coins, and upgrading it to level 3 costs 24 continental coins. As a mod costs 6 coins to craft, you are spending 2-4 weapon mods on per upgrade. 

All but 2 rooms upgrades are a purely aesthetic upgrade.

Pros:

Upgrading John Wick's room grants you access to a shooting range, as well as a practice range. The shooting range shows you the damage of your weapons when hitting a target, while the practice range gives you some training to hone your accuracy and speed.

Upgrading the vault gives you the burn offshore money button. The button allows you to burn all your offshore account money, if you are an trophy hunter pressing the button will give you the the hidden trophy for that. To do this you also require a minimum of $50 000 000 in your offshore account.

Bragging rights, as you have to defend your safehouse every 3 days (Rewards 6 continental coins) it is a nice way to show off your upgraded safehouse, trophys just look better when mounted on nice shelves and tables than cardboard boxes and scaffolding.

In the end it is not worth it to upgrade any rooms untill you reach at least infamy 5 where you have gained most mods you require to complete the more difficult heists and difficulties, but still it would be best to save your coins for crafting mods untill you reach a stage where you really have no more use for the coins except for upgrading your safehouse.

