Onward VR [Steam] - Review

Atia
Atia
Gem223
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem1,270
Justin Böning
Justin Böning
Gem10
Justin Böning
Justin Böning
Gem35
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem343
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem50
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem10
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem30
bpedder79
bpedder79
Gem57
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem189
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem770
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
Arthur Santos
Arthur Santos
Gem8
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem1,085
Rain

Gem216

adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
Sign in to start chatting

48

0/160

EarnNewsOnward VR [Steam] - Review
By: Gamehag on December 19, 2017
(4 ratings)
Onward VR [Steam] - Review

Onward VR [Steam] - Review

Have you ever imagined Counter Strike for VR or at least a look alike but the catch is that this game is a first person shooter game. Its a tactical multi player, well in other words its just a game similar to Counter Strike with a bit low on the physics side as this is a VR game and has to do a lot with the physics and stuff to handle while its on the Oculus or on the VIVE.

Read along to find out more about this game....Onward VR:
This game is probably a good First person shooter game that's both VR and is multiplayer at the same time. Bear in mind that a multi player game requires many people to play together so in order to achieve that there must be a lot of servers maintained perfectly in order to have an awesome experience. But anyhow as the game is VR and not many people own VR head sets as they are quite a bit costly compared to having a game like Warface or Counter Strike instead which have the same thing to offer with more player base and rich in physics. But for Onward, here's the catch, this being a VR Game, it has support for both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, so people on both the VR devices can play nice and good. And these VR games require pretty decent hardware along with pretty good graphics card in order to be able to run this game, or any VR game, the graphics card must be VR - ready....



Here are some of the steam statistics of the game:

  •  Reviews: Overwhelmingly Positive
  • Release Date: 30th August 2016
  • Developer: Downpour Interactive
  • Publisher: Downpour Interactive
  • The game is still in Early Access but is playable absolutely fine to most of the extent
  • Online Multi Player
  • Online Co-op with other players with VR headsets and stuff
  • Steam VR Collectibles
  • Game is recently updated and being developed up to the mark as this is a best first person shooter game that is VR Ready
  • Game has quite basic stuff with 5v5 Online multi player game where everyone is equipped with lethal weapons to shoot one another in the map, which is quite familiar to the most player Counter Strike's competitve gaming experience but only with VR in almost near reality

This game is not a free-to-play VR Game, instead this is a paid Early Access game which is pretty nice that the game has made adjustments that made the game run over a 30 frames per second on the mark.



Source: Youtube

If you're wondering how the game looks like when you're wearing VR, the above picture justifies that doubt and clarifies that. The recommended system requirements in order to be able to play the game flawlessly using a VR headset are as follows:

> Intel i5 but requires a lot of juice from it, so hyper threading is benificial but not required all the time for gaming, either way i5 is more than enough

> 8Gigs of RAM is mostly sufficient for this game

> Graphics Card is the most important thing in VR games, its nvidia GTX 970 or higher, but the newer GTX 1060 6GB and higher are fine as the 10 series graphics cards from nvidia are pretty powerful and power efficient and are based on new architechture which improves performance in many games...



Conclusion:

A good VR game which has the basic idea of the first person shooter multi player game type, it would be more satifying and more fun if many people played this game as the other games so as to make its online gaming experience with VR sustainable. But we can hope to get such type of games in the near future as the future of gaming is almost here with many VR titles hitting the markets and the VR head sets are starting to get cheaper at a margin of the price, that too will be lowered in the future when we'll see many people playing CS on VR....

Thanks :)
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy