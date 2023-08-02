Obucks - the future of secure online payments.

Introduction.



As an online gamer, you need a payment method that is totally secure and widely accepted by all the major gaming sites, you also need an alternative to using your credit/debit card online. One secure payment method that ticks all the right boxes is Obucks or Openbucks card, they also have a credit loading method that is smooth and convenient.



Before we take a closer look at Obucks cards it's worth mentioning that you can exchange your Soul Gems (SGs) for Obucks gift cards. Play - enjoy - earn SGs, and once you have banked enough SGs trade them in for Obucks gift cards.

Openbucks is a payment gateway that also provides a unique solution for consumers who do not have bank accounts or credit cards, but still want to make online purchases. Openbucks has been dedicated to making online payments safe, affordable, and accessible to millions of consumers who are excluded from traditional e-commerce channels since its inception in 2011.Today, Openbucks offers over 60,000 payment locations across the United States, including the most popular retailers. Openbucks provides payment services to over 2,000 online merchants, either directly or through payment service providers.What sets Openbucks apart from other payment gateways is its commitment to providing a payment solution that is both affordable and convenient. Unlike traditional payment methods, Openbucks has no chargebacks to merchants and no fees to consumers, except for the Paysafecard fee. This makes Openbucks the most convenient alternative payment solution in the U.S.Openbucks payment process is simple and easy to use. Customers can purchase gift cards at one of the 60,000 payment locations and add the value of the gift card to their Openbucks account. At a site's checkout, the customer selects the option to pay with a gift card, then enters their Openbucks details when prompted. Openbucks is a reliable and trusted payment gateway for businesses and consumers alike.In summary, Openbucks offers an accessible, cost-effective payment solution for online merchants and consumers who are unable to use traditional payment methods such as bank accounts and credit cards. With its wide network of payment locations and commitment to affordability and convenience, Openbucks is a reliable and trusted payment gateway for businesses and consumers alike.Redeeming Obuck couldn't be any easier, simply go to the checkout of the game you would like to use Obucks card on and Look for the ‘Pay with Gift Cards’ button. If you are having difficulty finding the "Pay with Gift card button look under 'More options'. You will be redirected to Openbucks then select ‘Obucks’ from the payment options. Finally, enter your Obucks card number and PIN when prompted to complete your purchase.- Prepaid online gift cards are a convenient for those who do not have a bank account or credit card.- They offer a more secure payment option than credit cards.- They can be purchased with cash, which is a more anonymous way to make online purchases.- Prepaid online gift cards can have fees associated with them, such as activation fees or balance inquiry fees.- They may have expiration dates, which can result in the loss of unused funds.- The value of the card may be limited to a specific merchant or online platform.If you regularly make purchases online using your Credit Card or Debit card, and you live in America, it's no longer a question of if your details will be stolen it's a question of when. Even if you don't live in America the threat is still real enough to take action If that alarms you I'm glad because it's a serious problem that only going to get worse over time. The good news is there are a number of measures you can take to reduce your online financial footprint and I will share these preventative measures later in the article. I will also explain why using an Obucks Card makes good sense later in the article. In short, an Obucks (Openbucks) card is a secure digital prepaid card.⦁ Global credit card fraud will reach $43 billion by 2026⦁ 46% of global credit card fraud occurs in the US⦁ 55% of fraudulent card transactions are less than $100:⦁ Credit card fraud attempts are rising 46% year on year:⦁ E-commerce credit card fraud in the US is up 140%:⦁ Card-not-present fraud represents 65% of fraud losses:The problem is criminals are only one step behind any innovation in fraud protection, which is why prevention is key. The most obvious form of prevention is not to use your credit card online, but then how are you going to make those all-important payments. The answer is simple because you have just read everything you need to know about Obucks digital cards, sometimes called Obucks code.⦁ In July 2020, Paysafe bought payment gateway Openbucks for an undisclosed amount.⦁ In December 2020, the company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to merge with special-purpose acquisition company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, in a US$9 billion transaction.⦁ The merger was approved at a special meeting of stockholders of Foley Trasimene on March 25, 2021, in a US$9 billion transaction.⦁ On March 31, 2021, Paysafe listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “PSFE”.As a consumer, there are several steps you can take to reduce your financial footprint online and protect yourself against credit card fraud and identity theft. Here are some tips:⦁ Use strong passwords.⦁ Enable two-factor authentication.⦁ Be cautious of public Wi-Fi: Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks to access sensitive information such as online banking or credit card information.⦁ Monitor your accounts: Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized transactions.⦁ Be wary of phishing scams: Fraudsters often use phishing emails or texts to trick people into revealing personal information or clicking on malicious links.⦁ Only shop on secure websites: Only make online purchases from secure websites that use encryption to protect your information. Look for the padlock symbol in the address bar and "https" in the URL.⦁ Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to your bank or credit card company immediately.