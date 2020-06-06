Mortal Kombat 11 (Online Features)

Hey guys, in this article I’m going to talk about some online features of Mortal Kombat 11 and telling about the improvements compared to its previous version (Mortal Kombat XL). MK11 was produced by the NetherRealm game studio in 2019 and in my opinion, this game is the best version of the Mortal Kombat series until now.

As we all know, Mortal Kombat 11 is a fighting game that contains violence and blood. Besides its local fights and charming story mode that can amuse players for a long time, it has many cool online features to multiple this enjoyment. Fortunately, the producers of this game are supporting it with many updates and amazing content like “Aftermath” that’s recently added to the game with a huge update. [If you want to know more about this DLC, check out my previous article.]

So, let’s talk about MK11 online features…







If you remember MKXL, you probably know there isn’t a big customization for the characters. Each character has some specific skins that are gainable through playing story mode, Krypt, and online battles. But here for MK11, all things look different. The customize section is so huge that it contains many skins, many pieces of gears, and even some unique taunts for every single of playable characters. Many of these items are gainable from the Krypt events, as the Kombat Leagues rewards or the rewards of completing some towers; which I should mention all of them are totally online.





Mortal Kombat 11 has two different tower sections, one of them is about some classic towers that are available for the players even without internet connection but, unfortunately, doesn’t contain valuable prizes. The second section is called: Towers of Time which gets updated every hour with new challenges and new rewards. Unlike the online towers we can see in MKXL and they are so limited, theses towers of time have a high verity that you never get tired of playing them. For example, you can make a team with two other players to defeat a Boss and earn many rewards or even try newin their trial towers and see do you enjoy playing them or not and much more…This section includes many kinds of modes that you can play against other online players, such as Kombat League, Normal & Private PvP battles, King of the hill, AI battles, and many new modes which will be added to the game in future. [All the modes I mentioned support Cross-Play.]

Kombat League: Every MK11 player has the opportunity to contribute in this mode and earn valuable one-time rewards that only be rewarded to the ranked players. Kombat League is updated every month and all the rank states are restarted at that time; so, all the players have an equal chance to earn better ranks for each season. I should mention you can’t customize your character’s abilities in this mode and all the characters have their selected variations.

PvP battles: Like the previous versions of Mortal Kombat, this section still remained the same. Simple 1 vs 1 battles against the players who want to experience a balanced fight in the world of Mortal Kombat. There is no special rule here; so, you can use your customized characters.

King of the hill: This section allows players to be gathered together and play several matches. The king is the player who defeats other players and earns respect points. if he loses a battle, he is not the King anymore and becomes a normal player who should try to beat the new King and get his place.

AI battles: Customize your warriors and send them against the opponents. You have no control over them in the battles and you should watch their fights to see who will be victorious. This section has many special rewards that are only available through playing this mode.





If you enjoy playing Mortal Kombat 11, do not hesitate to play it online to experience full features. There are lots of modes to play that can amuse you for many hours and thanks to the producer team, these features are increasing by the pass of time. So, become an online player, earn valuable prizes, visit the shop daily, face other players, and multiple your enjoyments; trust me, you will enjoy more than what you experienced before in MKXL.

