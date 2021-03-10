Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

32

0/160

EarnNewsHow to wear more than 2 hairs/hats on Roblox
By: Gamehag on March 10, 2021
(1168 ratings)
How to wear more than 2 hairs/hats on Roblox

How to wear more than 2 hairs/hats on Roblox

Hello reader, in this article I will be explaining how to wear more than 2 hair on Roblox. Fun fact this is the reason why the outfit style when people wear more than 2 hair is called the copy and paste!

This part will be a detailed explanation, scroll down to where it says "Summary" if you want a quick brief explanation.
        "Detailed"
First, you need to go to the avatar editor. The avatar editor is located to the left hand side of you screen, your homepage on roblox. Click the bold letters to the left that say "Avatar". It has a human-like outline on it. Once you click that you will put on a hair, any one of your choosing. Once you have that hair on, find the other hair you wish to put on. It can be ANY hair, a hair that's for robux or for free. For this part you will hover your cursor over the next hair you want to put on. Then left click, (this process is easier with a mouse so I highly recommend using one.) Now that you have left clicked, a little square box should of shown up. Look for the button that says "Open link with new tab" or something similar to that. Click it, once you have clicked it. Go to that tab you just created. (Should have your hair picture, price, and name) Look up to the Google Search bar. Then, you will look for numbers encased in / / copy and paste those numbers in the slashes / /. You are almost there now, re-open avatar editor if you have closed it. Go to clothing, or hair in your inventory. Scroll down until you see a underlined "Advanced" in bold, click that. It should pull up a tab of the hair you are wearing, (in numbers of course). This is where you paste the code you had before, to put on your hat. Now just repeat this process until you are satisfied with how many hairs you want on. (There is a limit, about 9 or less.) I hope now you get how the copy and paste outfit style was named.

"Summary"
    Go to avatar editor, hover your cursor over the hair you want. This is the time when you left click, and find "Open new tab with link". Once you have pressed that, look in the Google Search Bar. For the items ID numbers, the numbers should be around slashes like these / /. Copy them. Now that you have the numbers, what you do next is click on the hair category. Scroll down close to the bottom of your screen until you find "Advanced" underlined. Click on that, then that is where you paste the numbers you copied, for the hair you selected. This trick can work with hats as well. All you have to do now is repeat! I hope now you get how the copy and paste outfit was named after.

                                        Thanks so much for reading, remember you are beautiful no matter what, reality is just an illusion. It always matters whats inside the heart, as long as you are kind your bound to encounter someone who is kind to you.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy