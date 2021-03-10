How to wear more than 2 hairs/hats on Roblox

Hello reader, in this article I will be explaining how to wear more than 2 hair on Roblox. Fun fact this is the reason why the outfit style when people wear more than 2 hair is called the copy and paste!

This part will be a detailed explanation, scroll down to where it says "Summary" if you want a quick brief explanation."Detailed"First, you need to go to the avatar editor. The avatar editor is located to the left hand side of you screen, your homepage on roblox. Click the bold letters to the left that say "Avatar". It has a human-like outline on it. Once you click that you will put on a hair, any one of your choosing. Once you have that hair on, find the other hair you wish to put on. It can be ANY hair, a hair that's for robux or for free. For this part you will hover your cursor over the next hair you want to put on. Then left click, (this process is easier with a mouse so I highly recommend using one.) Now that you have left clicked, a little square box should of shown up. Look for the button that says "Open link with new tab" or something similar to that. Click it, once you have clicked it. Go to that tab you just created. (Should have your hair picture, price, and name) Look up to the Google Search bar. Then, you will look for numbers encased in / / copy and paste those numbers in the slashes / /. You are almost there now, re-open avatar editor if you have closed it. Go to clothing, or hair in your inventory. Scroll down until you see a underlined "Advanced" in bold, click that. It should pull up a tab of the hair you are wearing, (in numbers of course). This is where you paste the code you had before, to put on your hat. Now just repeat this process until you are satisfied with how many hairs you want on. (There is a limit, about 9 or less.) I hope now you get how the copy and paste outfit style was named."Summary"Go to avatar editor, hover your cursor over the hair you want. This is the time when you left click, and find "Open new tab with link". Once you have pressed that, look in the Google Search Bar. For the items ID numbers, the numbers should be around slashes like these / /. Copy them. Now that you have the numbers, what you do next is click on the hair category. Scroll down close to the bottom of your screen until you find "Advanced" underlined. Click on that, then that is where you paste the numbers you copied, for the hair you selected. This trick can work with hats as well. All you have to do now is repeat! I hope now you get how the copy and paste outfit was named after.Thanks so much for reading, remember you are beautiful no matter what, reality is just an illusion. It always matters whats inside the heart, as long as you are kind your bound to encounter someone who is kind to you.