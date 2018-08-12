Gem Guide and Game Overview: Fiesta Online

FIESTA ONLINE

GAME: Fiesta OnlineGENRE: MMORPGGetting the gems in this game is rather easy. However you have to pay attention to the tasks otherwise you could miss the opportunity to take a screenshot and if you pick the wrong class you won't be able to complete the last task. This is a colorful cartoonish MMO, the company describes it as a free to play 3D Anime MMORPG. Fiesta has been around for a while and was published in 2006, due to its cartoonish style it doesn't look half bad. It has an emphasis on the social aspect of the game.

Earning Your Gems:

Before you do anything make sure you do everything right so you get your gems:



Look for Fiesta Online in the game section of Gamehag, get to the "Play for Free" button and click it.

Register for the game with the same email you used for gamehag, I find I have less issues later when I do this for any game.

Make it easier for yourself by making your in game nickname the same as your gamehag nickname.

When you finish downloading the game switch it to Windowed Mode through settings so that you can use your screenshot software.

If you have problems send a ticket.



**BE VERY CAREFUL WITH THIS GAME IT IS VERY EASY TO MISS THE TASKS READ EVERYTHING IN THE NEXT SECTION BEFORE YOU START PLAYING.**



The Tasks at Hand:

Task 1: Finish Quest Delinquent Imps



Task 2: Finish The Dinner For Children



Task 3: Finish Condition for Strong Man 1



Before you start completing the tasks it is important to note that to complete task 3, you must pick a Fighting Class. Do not become a cleric. You pick your class at level 5.

Also there is no way to see previously completed missions. This means that you have to pay attention to when you complete the missions for each task. When you complete a quest TAKE A SCREENSHOT. If you don't you will miss your chance.



EXAMPLE 1



In this screenshot that was accepted, I took a screenshot of my screen right before accepting the reward.



EXAMPLE 2



This screenshot was also accepted after I accidentally accepted the quest before taking a screenshot. The dialogue box in the bottom right says that the specified task was completed.





Try to get something like example 1 to make your life easier. And don't try to use these screenshots they won't work.





TASK 1

Quest:

Delinquent Imps

Level 5

Kill 5 Imps



This one is simple kill 5 imps, that's it.



When writing this I created another account and didn't see this quest. In my screenshots I saw that I submitted Imp Leader and it was accepted. If you don't see Delinquent Imps at level 5 try Imp Leader at level 7-8.



TASK 2

Quest:

The Dinner for Children

Level 14

Obtain 12 Tough Meats and 1 Tender Meat



If you keep picking up items when you kill enemies you will complete the quest eventually.



If you keep on leveling eventually you will get a tender meat. You will likely already have 12 Tough meats at this point, if you don't you can buy it from any general market vendor.



TASK 3

Quest:

Condition For Strong Man 1

Level 20

Bring Marty's Apology Letter to Skill Master Ruby



If you didn't become a cleric you can complete this. If you did become a cleric try submitting the equivalent quest Path for Learning and see if that works. Just grab the letter from the NPC and use a teleport scroll to Roumen, the starting area. After this you should be done with your gem earning for this game.





A Look at the Game:







CLASSES:





There are six classes to choose from in Fiesta. They include

Archer: bow and arrow

Cleric: support class

Crusader: two handed blades

Fighter: swords, axes and shields

Trickster: the thief class

Mage: Umm... a mage, magic user



Each class advances at level 20, 60 and 100.

For example

The Archer becomes the Hawkarcher at level 20

The Hawkarcher becomes the Scout at level 60

The Scout becomes either a Sharpshooter or a Ranger at level 100



What Do I Do?

Once you pick your class you can continue questing, and if you can find a party you can do some dungeons. This game isn't that different from other MMO's of its era. It differs in how it focuses on the social aspect of the game. In my brief experience with the game I had many random players come up to me and try to start a conversation or a party. If you want some buddies to play this game with you won't have trouble finding some.

Some social features include:

Guilds

Weddings

Mentorship system



Summarization:

I would describe this as a kid friendly casual MMO. If you don't like hardcore games and just want something to pass the time you would likely enjoy spending some time on Fiesta. However this game does not seem well suited to hardcore players and the game population isn't the highest. While I did not dislike this game, it is not something that pulled me as an individual. The game is too suited to younger audiences for my taste. There is a lack of difficulty and more dungeons are just stat checks rather than learning dungeon mechanics. I would put this in the same category as games like Wizard 101 or Grand Fantasia. Since this site is giving gems for trying this game you might as well give it a shot. It isn't a large download and the tasks only take an hour or so if you are leveling efficiently.

Peace,

Vaaren





(FO08112018)