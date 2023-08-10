Exchange 100 SG for rewards with a minimum value of $10!

Some of our users have already had the chance to explore our new website Earnweb.com, which allows you to earn money online in a fast and secure way. If you haven't had the opportunity to familiarize yourself with Earnweb yet, we have a surprise for you that will surely interest you!

Introducing the Earnweb Chest available on Gamehag, where you'll find fantastic rewards such as

Steam Wallet,

Robux,

PayPal

The smallest reward value starts from $10!

What's more, each of the rewards has an equal chance of being won.

How can you acquire the chest?

It's really simple! You just need to earn only 100 Soul Gems on Gamehag.com between 10th August and 10th September.

After collecting 100 Soul Gems, the chest will be free to open in your inventories.

Inside the chest, there will be bonuses for new users of the Earnweb.com website. Each reward will be in the form of a code that you need to enter on Earnweb. After entering the code, the reward will be automatically added to your Earnweb wallet.

Each of the rewards will come with conditions: they are intended for new users, and depending on the reward, you'll need to collect a certain amount of Coins before being able to withdraw them. These Coins can later be spent on other rewards.

Here's a list of rewards available to win in the Earnweb chest along with their conditions:

PayPal $10, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 24 Coins first

PayPal $20, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 50 Coins first

PayPal $50, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 118 Coins first

PayPal $100, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 234 Coins first

1 000 Robux, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 27 Coins first

2 000 Robux, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 52 Coins first

5 000 Robux, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 142 Coins first

10 000 Robux, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 257 Coins first

Steam Wallet $10, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 29 Coins first

Steam Wallet $20, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 48 Coins first

Steam Wallet $50, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 128 Coins first

Steam Wallet $100, conditions: for new users, and to withdraw the reward, you need to collect 240 Coins first

To summarize: you earn Coins that you can spend on whatever you want and, on top of that, you get a bonus reward from us worth a minimum of $10!

Earning Coins on Earnweb is incredibly easy due to the numerous tasks for which Earnweb rewards you with a large number of Coins.

We wish you good luck and let us know what you manage to win!