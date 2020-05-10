Dunk Shot | Review

Hi Gamers, in this article I’m going to write about a simple fun mobile game that can amuse you for so many hours. This game doesn’t require internet connection, but if you play it with active network, you will be able to enjoy from all the features.

❓ What is “Dunk Shot”? And what features are encouraged us to play this mobile game?

Dunk Shot is a ball shooting game that was produced by Ketchapp game studio, this game is totally free and we can expect to see some ads in it as usual. Despite it looks which seems to be simple, this game is more addictive than you think. The main goal of this game is to shoot the ball to above baskets without missing your shots. Is it looks so easy to you? More points you gain, more challenging shots you should make and more obstacles are ahead to distract your throws.



There are 2 currencies in this game, Stars and purple Tokens. Stars are used to unlock new balls and Tokens are used to buy some back ground themes, each theme you unlock has 2 appearances: Light mode & Dark mode, you can choose which one you want and switching between them has no extra costs. You can also get some Stars, Tokens and even unique balls by watching some video ads.



The main mode of this game is limitless and you can score points as many as you want to make a new record for yourself, there are some achievements in this game too which can be unlocked through your records and cool moves. Some achievements like: doing 10 perfect shots, reaching some bounce shot streak and much more.







Perfect shots can be performed just by throwing you balls without any hits to the edge of the hoops, (bounces are not disturbing your shots and they can bring some extra scores too). It is a little hard but if you reach to some big amounts of perfect shot streaks, the amount of scores you earn will be huge. So always try to do that to multiply your scores.



Challenges:

This part is created differently for you to do some exciting missions and enjoy from the game as much as possible. There are 6 kinds of challenges that will award you with some Tokens:

New Ball CH: For playing this part you need to turn on your internet connection. Completing each level of it will award you a new ball, I should mention you have 3 lives in it so don’t worry to miss one of your shots.



Needs a key CH: As it looks from its name you should have a special key to play this one, theses keys can be earned by spinning the chance wheel.



Time CH: You have a limited time to reach the final basket and your scores are not important.



Score CH: You should complete the stage with a selected amount of scores.



Bounce CH: You should do a certain amount of bounces with some limited throws.



No aim CH: you can’t aim your throws like usual but you have 3 lives to complete this stage.





I hope you all enjoyed reading this article, I will be happy if you share your ideas about this game and my review in comment section. Thanks for reading, have fun! :D



