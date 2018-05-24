Dragon Saga Guide to leveling and Dungeons

The game I love and have played for years.

Leveling

This guide will indubitably have information on leveling from level 1 to the current cap level 85. If you are starting as a Dragonkin, you will need to first level a human to level 20. Then you will start at level 20 as Dragonkin. Everything starting from level 20 will apply to humans and dragonkins.



Feel free to read the bold only if you think it is simple enough to follow and have a clue of what to do.



Depending on wether you want to cap at 85 or not is your choice. You can drop off reading to where you want to cap on. Most people stop leveling for various reasons. Either to farm gold, farm certain equipment that people want, and PvP. Some people just get tired of leveling or the game so they inevitably quit (losers).



I will not include Armor because starting from level 40, you have no need to have armor on unless you want to do mission maps or dungeons. All you need is a decent weapon and you can hit 85 without a problem. This will take a long time and try not to bang your head on anything except your pillow.



Make sure you start in channel 1! It gives you 2x exp, 2x Hp, 2x Mp!!!!

It is crucial to be in the right channel to get experience.



Levels 1 to 40 use Channel 1 2x Exp boost

Levels 41 to 60 use Channel 2 5% Exp boost

Levels 61 to 85 use Channel 3 5% Exp boost

For cool people who do not need Exp and stuff can chill out in channel 4 (no exp boost)







Weekend bonus exp boosts

Friday/Saturday/Sunday

These days give exp boosts for the entire day. Look on forums for the exp rates for these days! They always change so make sure you level on a day that gives you a huge boost.



Other Exp bonuses that you can get

Get friends and gain exp with them to get friend points turn them in to Pablo (Libra)/Jeremy (Port of the Winds)

Party bonus (Exp bonus for having more than 1 player in a party)

100 combos = 1.5x exp bonus

Balloons also give exp if you have the right balloon (All 4 players in a party needs the same Balloon)

House buffs such as the Christmas tree (10%) and Bed (4%)

Repeating mission maps give a 10% boost every rerun. (2.5x exp max)

Exp potions from Events/Battle Square/Ranked PvP

Exp boosts from Item mall(Cash Shop) Jack's bean/60% exp potion/40% exp potion

2x Exp potion from the gacha vending machine.(5 silver coins)

Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays have exp bonus of a certain amount so play on weekends too!

Them biscuits! 1.9x exp for 30 minutes. (or other valentine exp consumables)

You can get an exp bonus with resting exp. When you are done leveling or have nothing to do, stay in cities like port of the winds. You can see the bonus on your exp bar, the color is blue. (1.5x exp bonus until the blue exp bar ends) There is a my home buff that makes you gain resting bonus faster.

Exp devices from proffessions which you can buy from other players

Skill builds for classes

Levels 1-4 (A couple of quests and Windia Plains)

Yay you started off and finished the tutorial! If you skipped it I don't like you anymore (jk). Now you are placed in Odelia the first city or town. You probably want to do a couple quests to gain a level and get your equips from completing the quests and you should. Talk to Guppy and start the red quest chain to get some equips. Once you have done at least 4 red quests, you are now ready to start your first mission map. Start off by going to the bottom of Odelia and go through the portal called Windia plains. Once you re at Windia Plains, you can either go all the way to the right of the map and go through the portal with the white vagabond fox hovering over it or click on the yellow bar Shortcut to mission map to get the user interface also called UI so you do not have to walk all the way to the portal. Once you finish you should have a level 5 weapon from the 5th red quest that requires you to kill the vegabond here. You will use this weapon for a while.

Click on the easy 1 map mode which would be either clicking on easy or pressing f1 on your keyboard. Rinse and repeat the dungeon 2 to 3 times on easy mode. Why not hard mode? Because the boss gives you a ton of exp and with the boost that you get its faster to level up from the boss.

Some basic tips: Remember to equip the things you get. The stats should show red by physical and magic damage if the item you are hovering over is better than the one you have on right now. On the other hand if it is Blue, the item you are currently hovering over is worse than your current weapon or armor.



Levels 4-7 (Advanced Windia Plains and/or Traitors Ridge)





Hopefully you have dedication and still hold a grudge to the big bad wolf that ate up little red riding hood. Because you are going to have to kill another wolf a couple more times in Advanced Windia Plains (Creative name isn't it? ) You have to move to the top left side on Odelia to get there.

After you whack him a couple times and get to level 7, It is time to move to traitors ridge.

Levels 7-14 (Traitor Ridge and Canyon of Oblivion)

I have no Idea what this boss is supposed to be, but you are going to have to kill him for a while until you reach level 14.

Levels 14-20 (Canyon of Oblivion and Bearded Whales Coast)

How long did it take you to kill Traitor's boss? Well you are going to have to kill his brother until you reach level 20.

So spam that dungeon like there's no tomorrow and march on.

Levels 20-25 (Bearded Whales coast/Stevens Trading Port)(Farrel's Laboratory - Optional)

Oh boy did you think that grind was hard? Think again, you will probably need to take a break from the grind so try out the dungeon in port of the winds. It is called City Sewers for players above 20. After you do 1 or more depending on if you got a lot of Exp or get bored, go to Bearded whales coast and spam F1 until you reach 25 years old or your character reaches level 25. Then move on to Stevens Trading Port.

Some Basic Tips. The Chaos scrolls you get let you in the world of chaos in that map. If you get a chaos scroll from captain hookah, use it. The F2 will mission map will always be 2 levels above you unless it caps on the dungeon level. For example Bearded whales coast is from level 20 to 25. Chaos mode will cap at that dungeon 2 levels above that level, which is 27.



Daily quests that give a chunk of exp



When you reach level 20, you can do daily quests that give you a huge chunk of exp early on from level 20 onward.

Guild quests can be done by talking to(Guild Manager) Dony and you must be in a guild first. I recommend to join a nice guild and socialize.

Hunter G quests also give you a good amount of exp. This quests can be accepted by (Monster Hunter) Hunter G at level 24.



Some tips:These quests are a chain of 10 quests. Every time you complete a quest you get more exp and by the 10th one you will probably drop your jaw by how much exp it gives. Hunter G capsules are obtained by finishing each quests(max 10 per day). These capsules have a 10% chance to drop an extra skill point to help you out if you ever want more skills.



Levels 25-30 (Kalygon's Fleet and Milkyway Sanctuary)



Rinse and repeat these dungeons over and over again until you reach level 30

Levels 30-35 (Milkway sanctuary and Underground Graveyard 30+)

Rinse and repeat. There will be specific quests you need to do which will be below around the level 40 area.

Levels 35-40 (Dangerous Caverns and Underground Graveyard 35+)

You will want to either do Dangerous caverns or Underground graveyard until you reach level 40.

Unlocking F7 in valid raeth (VR) [Level 40 to finish last quest]

From here you will want to maybe start the quest chain to unlock F7 Mode which will be needed later.

These quests are in Moonlight shore village.

Talk to Larrel and pick up the Quest called "Can't Sleep" This requires you to beat the dungeon called Underground graveyard 30+

Next quest you should look out for is "Sleeping Pill" Which would be collecting ingredients in the Underground graveyard 30+

Talk to the gravestone and Larrel until you get the Artis Gloves quest. This Requires you to clear F2 Hard mode (3 Maps) 2 times in Milkyway Sanctuary.

Then you must complete the "Knight of the Knight" Which requires you to clear F2 Hard mode (3 maps) 3 times in Skypie Sancuary.

Then Work on your Invaded! quest chain located in libra.

Long time buddy

New of old buddy

Tactical crisis

Scientific support

Help of a friend

Belongings of old buddy

Making power source

I will call it, guardian.

Prove it!

Official Appointment

Unlocking F7 in Forgotten Village (FV) [Lv 51 To finish last quest]

To the Plan! By the Plan! For the plan!

Diversion Plan

Lightning Counter

Relationship of Animosity

Human and Fungoid Ties (1)

Reconstruction of the Fungoid Village (1)

Reconstruction of the Fungoid Village (2)

Reconstruction of the Fungoid Village (3)

Legend of Mimir

Human and Fungoid Ties (4)

Unlocking F7 in Haven of Peace (HOP) [Lv 65 to finish last quest.]

The back land.

Find some evidence.

Evidence Delivery.

Encounter Unknowns.

Trying to contact.

Sweat for reliance.

Soul Crystal.

Approach to the main people!

Not very grateful.

Recognizing my ability.

Sleeping with the enemy.

Tiny missions (1).

Tiny missions (2).

Tiny missions (3).

Tiny missions (4).

Stranger's objective.

Turning back to Snowy Graveyard again.

Approaching the objective.

My long cherished wish.

Hidden Objective.

Unlocking F7 in Dragons Valley (DV) [Level 70 to finish last quest]

Amnesia 1

Amnesia 2

Amnesia 3

Amnesia 4

Amnesia 5

Amnesia 6

Amnesia 7

Amnesia 9

Amnesia 10

Big step forward and the truth

Things sought after

Top of drakos

Half of hope

Change detection

Enerfy of the end

Until the last moment of the last day