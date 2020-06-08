Ahmed Gamal
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
EarnNewsCS:GO skins under 1€
By: Gamehag on June 8, 2020
(191 ratings)
CS:GO skins under 1€

CS:GO skins under 1€

Do you play CS: GO?
Are you tired of playing without skins?
You want your weapon to look incredibly good?
Friends tease you because you don't have skins?
This is the right place for you! Skins can be really expensive, so I will try my best to show you 7 skins under 1€! I hope you will find a skin for your favourite weapon. If you still don't find it, don't worry, the second part of this article will be out soon!
Don't forget that the prices of skins change frequently!
So let's get started!

1.  FAMAS | SURVIVOR Z
qi4MIgXqbiGQhv3LgMRQEN5FlEzZ5u.jpgDo you like to play with famas?
If your answer is "yes", here is a skin for you!
Red and black combination with white stripes make this skin amazing!

PRICES :

Battle-Scarred: 0,25€
Well-Worn0,41€
Field-Tested: 0,27€
Minimal Wear: 0,45€
Factory New: 0,64€
Price on Gamehag: 799 Soul Gems

2. M249 | SYSTEM LOCK

T5EeClExP56jK1wTKPgdRARMPOGzx7.jpgNext skin is M249 | SYSTEM LOCK, it's cheap but I believe that fans of M249 like it! The colour combination is the same as in the previous skin. Red and black M249? Why not!

PRICES :

Battle-Scarred: 0,11€
Well-Worn0,18€
Field-Tested: 0,12€
Minimal Wear: 0,18€
Factory New: 0,54€
Price on Gamehag: 949 Soul Gems

3. MAC-10 | OCEANIC

fY6s1qNjOzLSp10oVDHKp5pH9ohmJs.jpg

The ocean will come to your home with MAC-10 | OCEANIC! Look at this beautiful skin! Good thing is that you don't have to pay with real money for any skin! Gamehag has a lot of skins and with this great platform you can have all these skins completely free.

PRICES :

Battle-Scarred: 0,09€
Well-Worn0,11€
Field-Tested: 0,09€
Minimal Wear: 0,12€
Factory New: 0,20€
Price on Gamehag: 399 Soul Gems

4. P2000 | OCEANIC
QMTGVSWfvpckJjgPBno6Ds6DC4q82f.jpg

  This is the first gun skin on this list. It's a P2000 skin. The theme of the skin is the same as in the previous one, it's the ocean. In the pistol round, you will be cool! At the moment I feel like I'm advertising skins on television and my life depends on sales, but never mind. 

PRICES :

Battle-Scarred: 0,10€
Well-Worn0,14€
Field-Tested: 0,10€
Minimal Wear: 0,15€
Factory New: 0,26€
Price on Gamehag: 449 Soul Gems

5. PP - BIZON | OSIRIS
KSjbDiMQGAn3PmbsQS64SCKS0Q27S1.jpgBlack and white PP-Bizon with yellow stripes, cool! If you don't play with PP - Bizon you need this skin ( cheap and really cool), in my opinion, that's a masterpiece. Every Counter-Strike player must have this skin.

PRICES :

Battle-Scarred: 0,40€
Well-Worn0,46€
Field-Tested: 0,41€
Minimal Wear: 0,58€
Factory New: 0,98€
Price on Gamehag: 949 Soul Gems

6.  P90 | GRIM
PxlKEzHQNANodP4Oi4i777jsx0vsVW.jpgP90 with green skulls? Perfect! A lot of player in low ranks use P90 and if you are one of them buy this skin (better opinion is to stop using P90). But, joking aside, this is one of my personal favourite skins from this list.

PRICES :

Battle-Scarred: 0,15€
Well-Worn0,36€
Field-Tested: 0,18€
Minimal Wear: 0,34€
Factory New: 0,94€
Price on Gamehag: 449 Soul Gems
7. FIVE SEVEN | VIOLENT DIAMYOyftqQnpiOo5UzBJNiJYbFh7W9aBUZ8.jpeg
Last skin,but no less important Five-SeveN | Vioent Diamyo. My favourite skin ih whole game!
This black and purple masterpiece with a lot of details,looking like he's talking "BUY ME" !

PRICES :

Battle-Scarred: 0,14€
Well-Worn0,23€
Field-Tested: 0,12€
Minimal Wear: 0,23€
Factory New: 0,46€
Price on Gamehag: 449 Soul Gems

That would be it from this list. I hope I helped you and that you found the skin for you.
Support this article if you liked it and I also accept criticism and advice!
Thanks for reading!
I wish you all the best in Counter Strike : Global Offensive or i could say only CS:GO. Ohh Never mind.
Bye!

