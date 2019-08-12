Competitive play in Overwatch.

After you reach level 5 in Overwatch, you'l unlock an option to play a new mode. "Competitive play".

The "SR":











The tiers:

0 - 1500 SR.



Silver:

Gold -

Platinum -

Diamond -

Master -

Grand Master -

Top 500:

The seasons:



Elo Hell:



Important things to remeber:



Competitive play is a ranked mode in Overwatch.
The lowest rank is "Bronze" and the highest one is "Grand Master", the 500 highest ranked players are in a different tier called "Top 500".

The "SR" means: Skill Rating.
You gain SR when you win games, according to your performance and medals that game.
It goes from 0 - 4000+. Your SR indicates your skill, and it will define in which tier your going to play.

The tiers:
Bronze: 0 - 1500 SR.
Silver: 1500 - 2000.
Gold: 2000 - 2500.
Platinum: 2500 - 3000.
Diamond: 3000 - 3500.
Master: 3500-4000.
Grand Master: 4000+.
Top 500: The 500 highest SR players in your region and platform.

The seasons:
Every two months, there is a new season.
You'l need to play 10 placement games to be ready to play competitive games.
After you finished all your placement games you get an SR ranking and you will be placed in a tier.
Your SR will be effected by how well you did in your placements (and your previous season end stats).
Every season you'l get rewards by participating.

Elo Hell:
This title may a little bit terrify you, but don't worry, it happens in every game with a ranked system.
Elo hell is usually the lower ranks, in Overwatch case its Bronze and Silver.
Those ranks are super hard to climb from them to higher ranks.
Players in this tiers are usually new players, they may stick to only one hero and will refuse to switch. they don't really like to co-operate with anybody. some of them maybe think that they are super pros, and will try to do a team kill alone while playing Ana.

Important things to remember:
1. Find a friend or two to play with you. (If they are in higher rank then you, you might be queued with higher ranked players.) If you don't have friends who play Overwatch, that's totally fine. there are a lot of websites who can find you friend for gaming together.
2. If you have a microphone, use it.
3. Play for fun.
4. Be a nice team mate!
5. Don't be toxic!
6. Do what your team needs, not what you want.
7. Main at least 2 characters from each role.
8. Never get angry, everything takes time and practice.
9. Don't play when angry.

I personally main:

Tanks: D.va, Orisa.

Damage: Hanzo, Solider 76, McCree.

Support: Ana, Zennyatta, Baptiste.