Best CSGO AK-47 Skins

Steam Community Market :
First of all if your are new to the topic, you should come to know that these skins are sold on the steam market.There are many items of some specific games that can be sold and earn some decent money. Steam prices are always changing so you need to be careful to when to buy and when to not to buy.
1)Fire Serpent :
Number one at the spot is the AK-47 Fire Serpent.Starting from $107.92 to $705.82 in price is the best skin to have in this price. If your willing to THROW your money on skins so the FIRE SERPENT is for you. Cartoon style looking skin but a very attractive looking cartoon skin.This is only for extreme rick people!
2) Asiimov :
Coming at second spot we have the AK-47 ASIIMOV. One of the best looking AK makes it way in second spot.In my opinion that valve made a great decision to add AK-47 in the asiimov collection.I really like the asiimov collection and if your like be so definitely buy this skin.
Starting from $51.75 to $434.18 is the best price you can get this skin.And the fact that this is the latest AK-47 skin in the game you will definitely have fun teasing your teammates with this attracting skin.
3) Vulcan :
Now coming at the spot number 3 we have AK-47 Vulcan with the bright stripes and beautiful designs.I would also really recommend to buy this skin if your not into the asiimov collection. This would really be an awesome alternative for asiimov collection.Starting from cheap $16.30 to $89.56 is the best skin for AK-47 if your on a medium budget.
4) Fuel Injector :
Now Going further into the list we have the AK-47 Fuel Injector with a nice Yellow Skin.I would really recommend you guys this skin if you are making a yellow inventory load out.Starting from $23.24 to $99.04.If your really interested i would recommend buying Minimal wear condition as there hardly any difference between factory new and minimal wear and there is a huge price gap in between.
5) Frontside Misty :
This skin is totally the best if you really want a cheap AK-47 Skin.If your on a low Budget,like 50$ inventory. Definitely get this skin.Wonderful pattern of White in Blue, it really match the AK.Starting from $9.25 to $31.98 in price.Really awesome skin with a great price.
I hope you enjoyed and i hope it helped you guys out for your AK-47 Skin selection.I did not included StatTrack Prices so its up to you to buy them in StatTrack or not.These were my opinion on the top 5 best AK skins but there are a lot of more skins in the market.
Bonuses : Elite Build :
AK Elite Built is a Cheapest Best Skin in the game.Even StatTrack field tested is under $10.You should really try this skin out.Awesome looking cheap skin and getting some fanatic stickers on it just look so beautiful.Starting from $1.87 to $5.48.
Empress:
This skin is so gorgeous looking and the design is awesome. The owner of this skin have done a lot of hard work in his project.Starting from $34.17 to $105 is the price for such beautiful skin.if you are on a high budget, do buy this skin for a real experience for csgo AK history.