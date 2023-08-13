ARK: Survival Evolved ~ Review

Hello, reader! This article is all about Ark: Survival Evolved, just as the title suggests. Instead of me struggling to explain the complicated world of Ark, I'll let the developers do that. The description provided on Steam:

"As a man or woman stranded naked, freezing and starving on the shores of a mysterious island called ARK, you must hunt, harvest resources, craft items, grow crops, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the elements. Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame & breed the leviathan dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the land, and team up with or prey on hundreds of other players to survive, dominate... and escape!" -The Developers, Studio Wildcard



With all this, I would like the mention the reviews which are "Very Positive" having 492,068 reviews all time.

There isn't much left to say besides what is already clear, which is that Ark is an awesome game that I recommend you play and see for yourself how great it can be. From my personal experience, it is very well made as expected, and great for creating your own story. In this article, I have not included the progression and dlcs but like I said, maybe that is for you to see. When I say dlcs I mean new worlds and only a few adding more content.

I hope you enjoyed my review, and I wish you a wonderful day, reader!