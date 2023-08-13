ARK: Survival Evolved ~ Review

Hello, reader! This article is all about Ark: Survival Evolved, just as the title suggests. Instead of me struggling to explain the complicated world of Ark, I'll let the developers do that. The description provided on Steam:
"As a man or woman stranded naked, freezing and starving on the shores of a mysterious island called ARK, you must hunt, harvest resources, craft items, grow crops, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the elements. Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame & breed the leviathan dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the land, and team up with or prey on hundreds of other players to survive, dominate... and escape!" -The Developers, Studio Wildcard
With all this, I would like the mention the reviews which are "Very Positive" having 492,068 reviews all time.
Ark: Survival Evolved welcomes players to a sprawling and enigmatic island, a prehistoric realm filled with captivating landscapes and ancient creatures. As survivors awaken on the shorelines of this untamed paradise, they're immediately immersed in an environment that's both breathtakingly beautiful and incredibly dangerous.
1. Diverse Biomes and Ecosystems:
The island is a mix of diverse biomes, each offering its own distinct challenges and opportunities. From the lush expanse of tropical jungles to the harsh expanse of arid deserts, every corner of the island feels unique. Players can traverse snowy mountain peaks, dense forests, sweltering beaches, and even dive into the depths of the ocean, revealing a realm teeming with aquatic life.
The most captivating thing is its inhabitants which are its creatures – a mix of real-life dinosaurs and imaginative beasts. Some of the fantastic beasts include Wyverns, Unicorns, Phoenixes, golems and so many more.
Beyond the captivating landscapes and creatures, the island harbors hidden secrets waiting to be discovered. Players can venture into treacherous caves and ancient ruins, each offering challenges and unique rewards.
2. Taming the beasts:
The primal thrill of the game is taming dinosaurs and other creatures transforming the survival experience into something truly extraordinary. Taming is a process that demands strategy, patience, and understanding of the creatures you seek to tame.
Taming begins with carefully tranquilizing your target creature. This can involve using tranquilizer darts, arrows, or even specialized traps to render the creature unconscious. While making sure you don't kill the creature.
After the creature is unconscious, the taming process shifts to feeding it the appropriate food to gain its trust. Different creatures require different types of food, often involving a combination of meats, berries, or other resources.
Once the taming is complete your creature can become a mount, a guardian for your base, a resource gatherer, or even a war machine, depending on the creature's capabilities.
Personally taming creatures is my favorite activity when playing this game... It's truly amazing how it works.
Survival in Ark: Survival Evolved goes beyond fending off dinosaurs. It's about carving out your place in this primeval world by building structures that reflect your ingenuity and offer protection against harsh elements and predators.
Begin with the basics: crafting and placing foundations. These serve as the cornerstone of your structures, upon which walls, roofs, and other elements are built. Choose their placement carefully, as a well-fortified base is essential for defense against both creatures and rival survivors.
Ark's building system allows you to craft a wide range of structures, from simple wooden huts to advanced metal fortresses. Walls, doors, windows, and roofs can be customized to fit your aesthetic and functional preferences, creating a true home in the wild.
Crafting forges, fabricators, and other crafting stations enables you to refine resources and create advanced equipment. Don't forget to build storage to organize your hard-earned materials.
Ark: Survival Evolved melds the thrill of taming the wild with the satisfaction of crafting your own sanctuary. This unique blend of taming majestic creatures and building intricate structures forms the heart of a game that encourages players to conquer both the prehistoric landscape and their own creative ambitions.
4. Online Multiplayer:
Ark: Survival Evolved offers an engaging multiplayer experience, allowing players to collaborate, compete, and survive together.
Players can form tribes, which act as groups that share resources, technology, and protection. Tribes can collaborate on building bases, taming creatures, and tackling challenges. Forming alliances with other tribes can lead to strategic advantages and dynamic interactions.
PvE servers provide a cooperative environment where players focus on surviving together against the challenges of the island. Tribes can join forces to build impressive bases, explore dangerous areas, and take down formidable bosses.
PvP servers introduce an additional layer of competition. Players not only have to contend with the island's harsh environment and creatures but also with other players seeking resources and dominance.
Multiplayer servers often host special events, challenges, and competitions that encourage player interaction and friendly competition. These events can range from taming competitions to cooperative boss battles.
Some servers embrace role-playing, allowing players to immerse themselves in a more narrative-driven experience. Role-playing servers can create unique stories, interactions, and scenarios that add depth to the multiplayer world.
5. Conclusion:
There isn't much left to say besides what is already clear, which is that Ark is an awesome game that I recommend you play and see for yourself how great it can be. From my personal experience, it is very well made as expected, and great for creating your own story. In this article, I have not included the progression and dlcs but like I said, maybe that is for you to see. When I say dlcs I mean new worlds and only a few adding more content.
I hope you enjoyed my review, and I wish you a wonderful day, reader!