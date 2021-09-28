Alien Shooter,a forgotten Russian game

Hello!Today i wanna tell you about the game of my childhood.

Alien shooter is an arcade action with RPG elements that was made by Russian company Sigma Team and published by 1C in 2003.The main feature of this game is a huge amount of monsters,blood and flesh on the screen,that grows level by level.However,the main reason why this game became so beloved and even cult,is creepy atmosphere of hopelessness that you can feel just by listening to soundtrack in the main menu......And also heavy metal music that plays during the fight against hordes of monsters,hell yea!The game takes place in an underground military complex full of long dark corridors, corpses,explosive barrels,crates,turrets,nukes, and aliens of course.The plot is pretty simple,sciencists screwed up again and you are the only human who can save the earth from alien invasion.But let's be honest,who even cares about the plot when you can grab a minigun,wear some heavy armor,get a laser-shooting drone and grind some aliens?Oh,about aliens,there's multiple kinds and types of aliens.Color types of aliens:Green,gets killed easily by almost any weapon.Yellow,kinda stronger than green,but still pretty easy to kill.Red,tough guys that aren't easy to kill.Blue,when you see this one you better pray,because you will waste a lot of ammo trying to kill it,if you don't have a better weapon of course.Kinds of aliens:Fast alien with biting attack,usually gets spawned alot but gets killed easily.Slow alien with biting attack,your first enemy ever,also gets killed easily.Slow humanoid alien with slashing attack,pretty scary looking enemy that reminds me of necromorphs from Dead Space game series,you need to get a shotgun if you wanna kill this one faster.Slow tough-skinned alien with biting attack,late game enemy,even the magma minigun isn't enough to kill the blue colored type of this abomination.Also some of these guys get weapon upgrades at the late game,so you better prepare!Okay,enough talking about enemies,time to tell you about characters,upgrades and weapons.In Alien Shooter you can choose between a man character and a woman character,the first one is tough but slow and less accurate and the second one is fast but has less health.But even if you choose a character that is half worse than the other one,you still can upgrade your stats by buying implants.A shop menu appears between levels,you can use it to buy armor,a drone,some medkits,flash light,night vision,weapons,ammo and extra lifes.There's nine weapons in total:Pistols,start weapon with infinite ammo.Shotgun,costs 200$ and easily kills weak enemies.Grenade launcher,costs 350$,it's perfect if you wanna blow up some enemies at first levels.Minigun,costs 1000$,pretty useful for grinding hordes of weak enemies.Rocket launcher,costs 2500$,basically it's like grenade launcher,but stronger and faster.Freezer,costs 4800$,you can freeze some aliens with that gun and then blow em to pieces.Plasma gun,costs 8000$,very useful against stronger enemies.Flamethrower,costs 15800$,a nice alternative of minigun.Magma minigun,costs 25400$,strongest weapon in the entire game.So yeah guys,that's pretty much it,hope you liked my article!If it will get published,i'll write another one about sequels.