Rain

Gem20

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

26

0/160

EarnNewsAlien Shooter,a forgotten Russian game
By: Gamehag on September 28, 2021
(49 ratings)
Alien Shooter,a forgotten Russian game

Alien Shooter,a forgotten Russian game

Hello!Today i wanna tell you about the game of my childhood.

Alien shooter is an arcade action with RPG elements that was made by Russian company Sigma Team and published by 1C in 2003.The main feature of this game is a huge amount of monsters,blood and flesh on the screen,that grows level by level.However,the main reason why this game became so beloved and even cult,is creepy atmosphere of hopelessness that you can feel just by listening to soundtrack in the main menu... 
...And also heavy metal music that plays during the fight against hordes of monsters,hell yea! The game takes place in an underground military complex full of long dark corridors, corpses,explosive barrels,crates,turrets,nukes, and aliens of course.
gii4DQm0OukJcq4X3W2lQqR77pytun.jpg
The plot is pretty simple,sciencists screwed up again and you are the only human who can save the earth from alien invasion.
But let's be honest,who even cares about the plot when you can grab a minigun,wear some heavy armor,get a laser-shooting drone and grind some aliens?
Oh,about aliens,there's multiple kinds and types of aliens.
Color types of aliens:
Green,gets killed easily by almost any weapon.
Yellow,kinda stronger than green,but still pretty easy to kill.
Red,tough guys that aren't easy to kill.
Blue,when you see this one you better pray,because you will waste a lot of ammo trying to kill it,if you don't have a better weapon of course.
Kinds of aliens:
Fast alien with biting attack,usually gets spawned alot but gets killed easily.
Slow alien with biting attack,your first enemy ever,also gets killed easily.
Slow humanoid alien with slashing attack,pretty scary looking enemy that reminds me of necromorphs from Dead Space game series,you need to get a shotgun if you wanna kill this one faster.
Slow tough-skinned alien with biting attack,late game enemy,even the magma minigun isn't enough to kill the blue colored type of this abomination.
Also some of these guys get weapon upgrades at the late game,so you better prepare!
Okay,enough talking about enemies,time to tell you about characters,upgrades and weapons.
In Alien Shooter you can choose between a man character and a woman character,the first one is tough but slow and less accurate and the second one is fast but has less health.
But even if you choose a character that is half worse than the other one,you still can upgrade your stats by buying implants.
A shop menu appears between levels,you can use it to buy armor,a drone,some medkits,flash light,night vision,weapons,ammo and extra lifes.
There's nine weapons in total:
Pistols,start weapon with infinite ammo.
Shotgun,costs 200$ and easily kills weak enemies.
Grenade launcher,costs 350$,it's perfect if you wanna blow up some enemies at first levels.
Minigun,costs 1000$,pretty useful for grinding hordes of weak enemies.
Rocket launcher,costs 2500$,basically it's like grenade launcher,but stronger and faster.
Freezer,costs 4800$,you can freeze some aliens with that gun and then blow em to pieces.
Plasma gun,costs 8000$,very useful against stronger enemies.
Flamethrower,costs 15800$,a nice alternative of minigun.
Magma minigun,costs 25400$,strongest weapon in the entire game.
So yeah guys,that's pretty much it,hope you liked my article!If it will get published,i'll write another one about sequels.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy