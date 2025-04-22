Become a Lord in Throne: Kingdom at War and prove yourself as a powerful leader and skillful city builder. Experience a whole new adventure and lead your army to the victory in this fictional medieval world. Improve your town and watch it grow with your character.​

It's up to you, which path will you take in order to ultimately become the King. Make alliances and fight your common ennemies together, in dynamic real-time battles, or show your unstoppable force and destroy every last of them alone, without anyone's help! Create a mightful Order to show your real strength or join one, to take part of an organization that really counts.

Improve and modify your town and make your army even stronger. Every kingdom needs resources, so you'll have to remember to upgrade your mines, farms and lumber mills. Enhance your troops along with your hero, by advancing to a higher level, spending points for different perks and getting new equipment from dangerous quests. And all this shown in a beautiful graphic setting accompanied by an atmospheric, catchy music.

Become THE Lord in Throne: Kingdom at War now!