Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Information

Runes of Magic is a game made by a taiwanese studio Runewalker, being one of the strongest items in the free-to-play MMO games offer. It’s a great choice for players looking for unforgettable impressions and being bored of mindless fights, as the game is regularly updated and expanded. The whole universe is constantly changing, as the publisher stays up to date with his audience’s opinion. Among other reasons, RoM stands among other strongly advanced productions of this kind, proposing much fun in its extensive fantasy world, both to the PvE (raids) fans and those who love the PvP (undergrounds). An interesting idea is the reputation system, which changes along with the attacks we lead against other community members. When our reputation drops to a dramatically low level, we’re even attacked by guards and NPCs. When it’s growing, our health is growing as well. Being infamous has, however, some advantages, like adding a bonus to our attack damage. A very decent amount of quests (the designers said they are more than 2 500) is effectively keeping the player away from boredom. Especially as their types are diversified. Besides the quests where we have to kill monsters, we can also see those with negotiations or collecting different kinds of items, without the necessity to fight. The order is maintained by bulletin boards and auction houses, being a trading place for players from all the servers. What makes Runes of Magic different from other MMO games is definitely the possibility to have two different classes. Even though not too many players are using this option, developing our character in two different paths may give us some bonuses. A mage fighting with a sword won’t automatically lose a melee fight and a warrior with a bow gets abilities which are finally making ranged combat possible. Another interesting solution is a housing system, which apart from the fact that it exists and looks nice (just like in many other games), it later becomes an ideal crafting area and ensures greatly easier equipment upgrade. Just like in many other F2P games, RoM has some micro-payments. The system is, however, balanced in the way that no-one would have to spend real money and feel worse than those, who’re doing that. It’s good to have diamonds, but we can live without them.

