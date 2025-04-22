Lay the tracks on the way to your own railway empire!





Rail Nation is a browser strategy game coming from the Bright Future studio, that lets the players become one of the railway magnates.

As the president of a small company in North America, we’ll develop our business to finally become a transport giant. However, we’re not the only one with such ambitions. There is a mass of other, competitive companies expanding around us.





Our train's main objective is to transport goods between cities, so it is extremely important to develop our tractions and to skillfully arrange the timetables.





At it’s for our income increment, we can make use of developing new technologies and our own stations, while the speed of our trains can be tested through numerous races.





A balanced micropayments system is indeed a huge plus to this game, as it allows us to enjoy an entirely free gameplay.