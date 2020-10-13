How to finish the task?

soutomscsbaj How to finish the task?

Xyzberkan Idk but Is the game good?

Xyzberkan I'm thinking of playing it for fun not for task

Xyzberkan It would help a lot If you can tell me :)

shadnic i dont even see any tasks for this game...

mihaisoct yes and

monyen1 just do what they say and this game is so fricking good

DaveDav help i maked the task and they dont gimme gems!!!

Pharaoh_1 the game is pretty good but the normal version is very long (14 days per era * 6 eras)

Raresucuuuvuvu The normal version is much better than this, because it's very long

moaazmousa44 i have playing game online

CoolAcc after you get the thing at lvl 4 you take a ss and send to them so they will give you the SG

roadtoeuro i dont know sorry

vt1 how?

jeaslo hello am here who wabt join my profile

david_ichim idk funny game lol

aidinmilo how?

aidinmilo how?

ScienceGamer21 Idk tbh

Emma161 hiii im new to this website :)

Gianina77777 same problem

joshua_manzano_sunga me too guys hello

Araskargo Süü robux ab