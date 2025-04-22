Quite unexpectedly, the creators of ARMA 3 and DayZ released a new game called Project ARGO. This game is a tactical shooter in which you will be able to fight in PvP 5 by 5.



Tactical, as it called, "true" hardcore military shooter with a huge and indecently empty open world, the unlimited length and width of which is determined by the desire of developers to make users feel themselves in the thick of military events. Well, in general, this is the free version of Arma 3.



In Project Argo you can find three game mode: Clash is a battle for territory divided into sectors. The goal in Link is to capture the chain of control points faster than the enemy. Raid divides the team into attack and defense: the attackers aim to capture data in one of the 3 possible points.





So what are you waiting for? Just download the game and enjoy this beautiful and highly addictive FPS.



