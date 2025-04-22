Rain

Information

Magic: The Gathering Arena is a collector's card game created by Wizards of the Coast, moved to the virtual world.


Develop your creativity by creating various, powerful decks that include creature, artifact and spell cards. Good combination of cards and wise use of them will give you and advantage over the opponent and lead you to victory. The title offers everything that can be found in original card game, so if you're a fan of the series, you will definitely not be disappointed.


Join the enchanting world of Magic: The Gathering Arena now!

Recent Forum Posts

Im new in this game any sudjestions?

1 replies

Last reply: Apr 22, 2021

ehm thıs game dıfuculty ı dıdn't play thıs game

4 replies

Last reply: Mar 23, 2021

nice is good 10

1 replies

Last reply: Dec 15, 2020

it s fine but not my fav

2 replies

Last reply: Dec 11, 2020

who love magic magic games?

13 replies

Last reply: Nov 4, 2020

Matches Stats?

3 replies

Last reply: Nov 2, 2020

How to prove i won 6 matches?

2 replies

Last reply: Nov 2, 2020

its game free to play bro??

4 replies

Last reply: Nov 2, 2020

