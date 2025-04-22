Magic: The Gathering Arena is a collector's card game created by Wizards of the Coast, moved to the virtual world. Develop your creativity by creating various, powerful decks that include creature, artifact and spell cards. Good combination of cards and wise use of them will give you and advantage over the opponent and lead you to victory. The title offers everything that can be found in original card game, so if you're a fan of the series, you will definitely not be disappointed. Join the enchanting world of Magic: The Gathering Arena now!