Legend Online

Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Levi
Levi
Gem28
Levi
Levi
Gem16
chozenhirato
chozenhirato
Gem80
Victor Figueroa
Victor Figueroa
Gem22
PayPal
PayPal
Gem6,430
RustClash
RustClash
Gem750
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem9
Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Legend Online

Legend Online

Legend Online

Information

Legends Online is a combination of free-to-play strategy and MMORPG by browser. We can choose between three classes: a mage, a warrior or an archer. We’re visiting and exploring locations, one by one and at the same time, completing quests we’re receiving. The combat system is turn-based and after the victory we receive experience points, which are necessary for the character’s development. During our adventure, we’re also collecting different kinds of loot, which may be used as an equipment upgrade. The graphics aren’t too fairytale-like, we could rather say they’re dark. The animations are smooth and pretty for a browser game. The music is various. One time peaceful and delicate, just to become more dynamic and fierce during the fights. The Legends itself is actually a musical instrument designed by the Spirit of Creation. It’s not, however, an ordinary instrument. Playing it may change the shape of the world. The power of this artefact is so big, that the Spirit of Creation decided to destroy the Legend before falling asleep. So it shattered into seven fragments. Each fragment of the Legend became a powerful artefact and game’s story revolves around these seven elements. Join the Legend Online today!

Recent Forum Posts

Hi girls. Do you want to play.

4 replies

Last reply: Jan 8, 2022

Is this game p2w?

4 replies

Last reply: Oct 20, 2021

is this RPG ?

1 replies

Last reply: Apr 11, 2020

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy