Start your epic journey today in Hunter X Online, a new free-to-play web MMORPG based on one of the most popular shounen of all time - Hunter x Hunter.

Relive the story of Gon Freecss by your own and find your favourite manga characters to create your team with. Complete quests and get rewarded by fighting your enemies in a turn-based combat where you can't count only on your power, but also (and mainly), on your tactical thinking. Enjoy the beautiful graphics and backgrounds among with 3D-like NPC and player models and climactic music!

Upgrade your character in many different ways in order to become THE strongest hero and defeat your enemies in PvP. Climb the rankings ladder and show them your might! Defeat World Bosses with your guild and make them proud to have you in their lines.

Join Hunter x Online today!