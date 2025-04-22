To get your Soul Gems remember to confirm your in-game email address!





Game of Thrones Winter is Coming is a browser strategy game in which you will compete for the throne of Westeros. Create your own noble house and lead it to victory in the fight for the throne. Develop your fortress, train your army and guide them in battle. If you're a fan of the show, you'll be sure that you'll meet many characters from this universe on your way. In the game, we can create or join alliances, or on the contrary fight againt other players (PvP) and win thanks to a well-designed strategy. Don't wait, join Game of Thrones Winter is Coming today!