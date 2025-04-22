Flower Knight Girl is a Japanese adventure game in which you run a noble Order of the Knights of Flowers. Thousands of years ago, the world of the Spring Garden was besieged by the Prophet of the Destruction, also known as the King of Insects, accompanied by a legion of pests. From now on, the Flower Knights are waging war against the chaos that is trying to devour the world.



There are over 80 girls to hire, each with separate abilities, statistics and artworks and the awakening of the character changes their appearance and adds new and improved skills. Players can create several teams that can be immediately involved in the battle. The tasks have a cooperative element that allows the use of one team of girls belonging to another player. The fight in the game is basically automated except for a special AoE attack, Solar Blast, which can be used only when the player's Light Index is filled to the maximum.



Your Knights of Flowers troops will fight with eight destroyers to finally destroy the enemy forces! Command, equip yourself and train in order to play a fundamental role in the victory over this great evil.

