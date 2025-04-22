Join Elvenar today and join the forces of Elves or Humans in the eternal rivalry between the ancient magic and sword and ax.



Elvenar is an other browser game created by InnoGames, who created such games as the Tribal Wars, Grepolis or Forge of Empires. "An other browser game", yet not worse than the others and the creators are doing everything to convince us about it at every turn. Unlike in the other games of this team, in Elvenar, we have to choose a race we want to play as ruler of. Our goal is the expansion - to develop our settlement from a little village to a mighty city.



If the titles which were mentioned earlier have caught your attention, then you have to play Elvenar now!

